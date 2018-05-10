Seattle Southside Chamber’s ‘State of our Cities’ luncheon will be Friday, June 8

The Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce will be holding its ‘State of our Cities Luncheon’ (formerly known as the Annual Mayors’ Luncheon) in partnership with the cities of Burien, Des Moines, Normandy Park, SeaTac and Tukwila on Friday, June 8, 2018.

The luncheon will be held from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Radisson Hotel Seattle Airport, 18118 International Blvd, SeaTac 98188 (map below). Parking is limited and attendees are encouraged to carpool.

This luncheon is presented in partnership with cities and elected officials within the Chamber’s service area of Southwest King County.

The event will also feature a panel discussion and Q&A.

SOUTH KING MEDIA BROADCASTING LIVE

It will also be broadcast live by South King Media on The B-Town Blog’s Facebook page (be sure to “Like” the page here to be alerted to the live feed).

“We look forward to this opportunity to bring city and regional business leaders together to interact, strengthen ties, and forge new relationships” said Andrea Reay, President/CEO of Seattle Southside Chamber.

“Thank you to our host, Radisson Hotel Seattle Airport and our Annual Luncheon Sponsor-Alaska Airlines and all our Event Sponsors: Waste Management, Baker Commodities, Crain Photography South King Media,” Reay added.

The Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce also announced an exciting opportunity courtesy of the generosity of board member Mike Bulleri, Division General Manager of Baker Commodities – a giveaway of main level Seattle Mariners tickets.

Everyone who attends the event will receive an opportunity to win tickets, with the chance to increase your odds of winning as well by purchasing additional entries at the luncheon – must be present to win!

HIGHLINE BEARS’ ‘BUNTLY’ WILL BE THERE

Also featured at this luncheon will be special guest Buntly from the Highline Bears. The Chamber is proud to partner with the Highline Bears to raise money for the Matt Griffin YMCA with a special “Chamber Night” at the ball park on July 21. More details will be available at the luncheon so don’t miss this great opportunity to get a photo with Buntly, secure your tickets for Chamber Night with the Highline Bears and learn about the priorities and work each of our municipalities and your elected officials are focused on.

BUY TICKETS ONLINE

Space is limited at the luncheon so don’t forget to register early to reserve your seat. Register online here:

http://www.seattlesouthsidechamber.com/events/details/state-of-our-cities-luncheon-1037

…or call the office during regular office hours (206) 575-1633.

About the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce

The Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit business organization that has served the communities of Burien, Des Moines, Normandy Park, SeaTac and Tukwila since 1988. The Chamber focuses on business advancement in the region by helping to build and maintain a strong economic environment.

For more info, visit http://www.seattlesouthsidechamber.com.

