Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Open Houses: SeaTac, West Seattle, Des Moines, Arbor Heights

Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding several Open Houses this weekend.

The first one is a great 3-bedroom rambler with an updated kitchen, open concept style with dining & living rooms:

Cheery corner windows & wood burning fireplace welcome features to the living room. Three bedrooms, full bath. extra closet in master stays. Separate laundry, too. Lovely tree lined front yard, one car garage & extra parking. Covered back porch for all weather barbecuing, huge fenced yard for play and entertaining. Well cared for and convenient location to freeways, Light rail to Seattle, Des Moines Marina, airport & more!

WHEN:

Friday, May 11: 4 – 6 p.m.

Saturday, May 12: Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE:

20229 13th Ave S., SeaTac, WA 98198 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $329,950

MLS Number: 1283783

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 1

Year Built: 1954

Approximate House SqFt: 980 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 8,000 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Ceiling Fan(s)

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

Security System

PHOTOS (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to view full, detailed listing.

The next Open House is located in the desirable Genesee Neighborhood (Alaskan Junction) in West Seattle:

Circa 1946, good looking and inviting traditional well-kept home. Interior has two bedrooms and one full bath. Spacious front room has bay window. Kitchen with eating area. Dream backyard is perfect for barbeques or summer time gatherings. Large lot is ideal for pets. Front yard is fully fenced. Over-sized one car detached garage. Driveway offers additional off street parking. Ideal location!

WHEN:

Saturday, May 12: Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE:

4732 50th Ave SW West Seattle, WA 98116 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $649,950

MLS Number: 1278938

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1

Year Built: 1946

Approximate House SqFt: 720 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 7,095 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Fenced-Fully

Patio

PHOTOS (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to view full, detailed listing.

The next Open House has sweeping 270-degree, west-exposed views of the Sound, Olympics & city all from the comfort of a wraparound deck in Des Moines:

This spacious, bright & open concept home is meticulously maintained and has room to spare! Perfect for large Single Family or Multi-family. 6+ beds plus office/den AND potential for more! 2 separate entry w/3beds, full kitchen & utilities. Potential ADA access 8-10 off street parking +2 covered in 650 ft att. garage. Large level yard, plenty of storage. This place has it all – a must see!

WHEN:

Sunday, May 12: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

WHERE:

738 S 231st Street, Des Moines, WA 98198 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $829,999

MLS Number: 1284975

Bedrooms: 6

Bathrooms: 2.75

Year Built: 1974

Approximate House SqFt: 4,250 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 12,197 s.f.

Site Features:

2nd Kitchen

2nd Master BR

Wine Cellar

Bath Off Master

Walk-in Closet

Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to view full, detailed listing.

The final Open House is a luxury home with a sweeping view of Mount Rainier!

This modern home features hardwood laminate flooring and extensive quartz and tile work throughout. An entertainers dream come true! This home boasts a huge kitchen with quartz countertops, tile black splash and island. Master bedroom suite has 5-piece master bath, soaking tub and over-sized shower. Junior master with bath. Patio and fenced back yard.Over-sized roof top deck. Garage. Walk to everything and minutes to downtown Seattle.

WHEN:

Friday, May 11: Noon – 2 p.m.

Sunday, May 12: Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE:

10005 18th Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98146 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $679,950

MLS Number: 1166940

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3.5

Year Built: 2018

Approximate House SqFt: 2,300 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 2,500 s.f.

Site Features:

2nd Master BR

Bath Off Master

Ceiling Fan(s)

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

Vaulted Ceilings

Walk-in Closet

Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to view full, detailed listing.

Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” and follow them on Facebook.

