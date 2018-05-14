Arts, Blogvertorial, Entertainment, Browse > Home Headlines / ‘Flute Dialogues’ will be at Des Moines United Methodist Church this Saturday

‘Flute Dialogues’ will be at Des Moines United Methodist Church this Saturday

Des Moines United Methodist Church will be presenting ‘Flute Dialogues’ this Saturday, May 19, featuring Luisa and Alysa, two professional flute-players from Los Angeles.

Steven Luksan will join them and Alysa will premiere a special piece by Steven.

The Saltwater Music Series presents:

“Flute Dialogues”

Join us for an evening of music performed by two virtuoso flutists!

WHEN: This Saturday, May 19, 2018 at 7 p.m. WHERE: Des Moines United Methodist Church, 22225 9th Ave S., Des Moines, WA 98198 COST: FREE!

The Silver Edges Duo (flutists Alysa Treber and Luisa Cartagena) end their West Coast Tour with a stop at the Saltwater Music Series! The members of the Silver Edges Duo are outstanding flutists and music educators based in Los Angeles who specialize in the performance of contemporary pieces for two flutes. They will play a program of music for flute duo, including new commissions by American composers Nicholas Cazares and Steven Luksan. Steven Luksan will join the duo at the piano for a few of the pieces.

Admission to the concert is free; donations will be accepted to support future Saltwater Music Series Concerts.

Des Moines United Methodist Church is located at 22225 9th Ave S, Des Moines 98198; phone: 206-878-8301.

More info at desmoinesumc.org

