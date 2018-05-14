Mount Rainier High School celebrates successful musicians

Mount Rainier High School is celebrating its saxophone quintet – Matthew Benedict, Nghia Nguyen, Liem Nguyen, Ian Benedict, and Jessica Kleebauer – who qualified for the Washington Music Educators’s Association state ensemble festival held in Ellensburg on April 27.

They placed 3rd overall in the state in their category and were invited to be a part of the 10 Grands concert held at Beneroya Hall in Seattle on May 12.

They played for the preconcert event in the Beneroya Lobby. On stage they did a shorten version of their WMEA Washington State Solo and Ensemble festival. Then with all the other invited winners of WMEA they played ’The Game of Thrones.’

“We are proud of all your hard work!” said Jordan Beckman, Director of Instrumental Music.

