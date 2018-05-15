Crime, Featured Stories, Headlines, Browse > Home Politics / Former Police Chief Delgado gets new gig as Director of Emergency Management

Former Police Chief Delgado gets new gig as Director of Emergency Management

1 Comment Print This Post

One of the major challenges that has been identified by the City of Des Moines as critical and in need of improvement is planning for an emergency and emergency management preparedness, and on Tuesday the city announced that former Police Chief George Delgado will be its new Director of Emergency Management.

The city said in a statement that a number of city staff recently went to the Emergency Management Institute in Emmetsburg, Maryland, and worked with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to assess the city’s readiness for a large scale natural disaster or other emergency.

“As a result of that opportunity, it became clear that the city needed to reinforce its emergency management planning and preparedness, and to take a more active role in preparing the community for emergency response and recovery,” the city said.

In order to address this vital function, City Manager Michael Matthias announced on Tuesday (May 15) that he has created a new Director of Emergency Management position that will oversee and coordinate emergency management activities and duties between the various city departments and the community.

Matthias assigned Delgado to fill the position effective Wednesday, May 16, 2018, and added:

“George has served as our Police Chief for the last 5 years and 10 months, and has the right skills, experience and connections within our community, neighboring jurisdictions, the Greater Federal Way Emergency Management Task Force, and with the King County Emergency Operations Center. Given George’s work in emergency management, I can’t think of anyone else better to fill this role for our community. Please congratulate George and wish him well on this new assignment.”

5 SHARES Facebook Twitter



