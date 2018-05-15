Crime, Featured Stories, Headlines, Browse > Home Politics / Former Kent Police Chief Ken Thomas to take over as Des Moines’ new Chief

Former Kent Police Chief Ken Thomas to take over as Des Moines’ new Chief

Des Moines City Manager Michael Matthias announced on Tuesday, May 15 that the city has reached an agreement with former Kent Police Chief Ken Thomas to serve as the new Police Chief for Des Moines.

Thomas will replace George Delgado, who served the city for 6 years. Delgado will become the city’s new, first-ever Director of Emergency Management.

His appointment will be effective as of Wednesday, May 16, 2018.

Thomas served as Police Chief for the City of Kent for the last 7 years, and has worked for Kent P.D. for over 29 years.

Matthias introduced Chief Thomas to city staff onTuesday, and stated:

“Ken has an outstanding background in law enforcement and he will move forward with our Police Department based on his extensive experience. He will be a great benefit to the city and the department through his relationships with other law enforcement agencies including the Drug Enforcement Agency and FBI and his experience dealing with gang violence and violent crimes. Chief Thomas is also very capable in the manner in which h relates to and interacts with the community.”

Chief Thomas will be introduced to the City Council and community at the May 24, 2018 council meeting.

