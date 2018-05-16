Browse > Home / Blogvertorial, Fundraising, Headlines / Des Moines United Methodist Church holding huge Rummage Sale this Fri.–Sat.
Des Moines United Methodist Church holding huge Rummage Sale this Fri.–Sat.


Des Moines United Methodist Church will be holding a huge Rummage Sale this Friday & Saturday, May 18-19, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Fellowship Hall.

This is a fundraiser for their Youth Ministry program.

“Something for everyone – furniture, clothing, toys, housewares, etc.”

Free Day Monday, May 21, from 9 a.m. – Noon with all leftovers.

Des Moines United Methodist Church is located at 22225 9th Ave S, Des Moines 98198; phone: 206-878-8301.

More info at desmoinesumc.org

Posted by on Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at 9:03 am 
