LETTER: Delgado move shows ‘poor leadership from the City Manager’s office’

[EDITOR’S NOTE: The following is a Letter to the Editor, written by a Reader. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Waterland Blog nor its staff:]

As recently reported in The Waterland Blog, George Delgado has just been abruptly removed (fired?) as Chief of the Des Moines Police Department and transferred (demoted?) to a new emergency management position within the City of Des Moines. Delgado is reportedly being replaced by former Kent Police Chief Ken Thomas.

I am concerned with the high employee turnover associated with key positions within City Hall and associated City departments since the arrival in August of 2016 of Des Moines City Manager Michael Matthias, also Delgado’s boss. In my experience while some employee turnover is normal, the high rate of employee turnover within Des Moines City government is alarming. This situation points directly toward poor leadership from the City Manager’s office.

Add to this that the City’s Senior Services head, its Harbormaster, and the Director of Parks and Recreation, all long-term, competent City employees with whom I have had the pleasure of working for many years, have all chosen to retire soon. I suspect that all of these departures have some basis in the current City Manager’s management style or lack thereof.

To grow, the City needs to attract and retain good, competent personnel who can be allowed to learn and grow in a positive atmosphere established by the City’s leadership. I don’t see that happening now. And we are all the worse for it.

– Steven Goegebuer