Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Open Houses: Burien Rambler, SeaTac, West Seattle, Des Moines
Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding six Open Houses this weekend!
The first one is a move-in ready Rambler in Burien’s quiet Blakley Manor neighborhood:
3BR with 1.75BA on a generous 8395 sq ft lot with a shed and covered patio for year-round use.
Kitchen features newer SS appliances and butcher block counters.
Baths were also recently updated while the roof and HWT are less than 6 years old!
Central AC just in time for summer.
Fresh exterior paint and big driveway with room for an RV or boat!
Close to the new PCC, Trader Joes and access to highways 509 and 518.
Come see!
WHEN:
- Friday, May 18: Noon – 2 p.m. & 3 – 6 p.m.
- Saturday, May 19: Noon – 3 p.m.
- Sunday, May 20: Noon – 3 p.m.
WHERE:
- 16519 4th Ave S., Burien, WA 98148 (MAP, or see below)
INFO:
- List Price: $460,000
- MLS Number: 1289176
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 1.75
- Year Built: 1954
- Approximate House SqFt: 1,220 s.f.
- Approximate Lot SqFt: 8,395 s.f.
SITE FEATURES:
- Dble Pane/Strm Windw
- Cable TV
- Fenced-Partially
- Gas Available
- Outbuildings
- Patio
- RV Parking
- Garage-Attached
PHOTOS (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):
Click here to view the full, detailed listing.
The next Open House is an amazing remodeled home with SIX bedrooms & 2 Baths:
Spacious formal dining room, updated kitchen & appliances with granite counter tops, wood burning fireplace.
Home comes with high ceilings, crown moldings, original wainscoting and other charming features.
Awesome yard with spectacular gardens, fountains and fruit trees.
Home sits on almost 1/2 an acre.
Enjoy your private hot tub all year long and cool off with AC in the summer.
House is set back from street with a large front yard and long driveway.
WHEN:
- Sunday, May 20: Noon – 3 p.m.
WHERE:
- 11441 Glendale Wy S., Seattle, WA 98168 (MAP, or see below)
INFO:
- List Price: $549,900
- MLS Number: 1291053
- Bedrooms: 6
- Bathrooms: 2
- Year Built: 1943
- Approximate House SqFt: 2,080 s.f.
- Approximate Lot SqFt: 18,291 s.f.
SITE FEATURES:
- Fenced-Partially
- Hot Tub/Spa
- Outbuildings
PHOTOS (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):
Click here to view the full, detailed listing.
Next up is a great 3-bedroom rambler with an updated kitchen, open concept style with dining & living rooms:
Cheery corner windows & wood burning fireplace welcome features to the living room.
Three bedrooms, full bath. extra closet in master stays. Separate laundry, too.
Lovely tree lined front yard, one car garage & extra parking.
Covered back porch for all weather barbecuing, huge fenced yard for play and entertaining.
Well cared for and convenient location to freeways, Light rail to Seattle, Des Moines Marina, airport & more!
WHEN:
- Saturday, May 19: Noon – 3 p.m.
- Sunday, May 20: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
WHERE:
- 20229 13th Ave S., SeaTac, WA 98198 (MAP, or see below)
INFO:
- List Price: $329,950
- MLS Number: 1292695
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 1
- Year Built: 1954
- Approximate House SqFt: 980 s.f.
- Approximate Lot SqFt: 8,000 s.f.
SITE FEATURES:
- Ceiling Fan(s)
- Dble Pane/Strm Windw
- Dining Room
- Security System
PHOTOS (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):
Click here to view full, detailed listing.
How about a luxury home with a sweeping view of Mount Rainier?!
This modern home features hardwood laminate flooring and extensive quartz and tile work throughout.
An entertainers dream come true!
This home boasts a huge kitchen with quartz countertops, tile black splash and island.
Master bedroom suite has 5-piece master bath, soaking tub and over-sized shower.
Junior master with bath.
Patio and fenced back yard.Over-sized roof top deck.
Garage.
Walk to everything and minutes to downtown Seattle.
WHEN:
- Sunday, May 19: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
WHERE:
- 10005 18th Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98146 (MAP, or see below)
INFO:
- List Price: $679,950
- MLS Number: 1293251
- Bedrooms: 4
- Bathrooms: 3.5
- Year Built: 2018
- Approximate House SqFt: 2,300 s.f.
- Approximate Lot SqFt: 2,500 s.f.
Site Features:
- 2nd Master BR
- Bath Off Master
- Ceiling Fan(s)
- Dble Pane/Strm Windw
- Dining Room
- Vaulted Ceilings
- Walk-in Closet
Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):
Click here to view full, detailed listing.
The next Open House is located in the desirable Genesee Neighborhood (Alaskan Junction) in West Seattle:
Circa 1946, good looking and inviting traditional well-kept home.
Interior has two bedrooms and one full bath.
Spacious front room has bay window.
Kitchen with eating area.
Dream backyard is perfect for barbeques or summer time gatherings.
Large lot is ideal for pets.
Front yard is fully fenced.
Over-sized one car detached garage.
Driveway offers additional off street parking. Ideal location!
WHEN:
- Sunday, May 20: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
WHERE:
- 4732 50th Ave SW West Seattle, WA 98116 (MAP, or see below)
INFO:
- List Price: $649,950
- MLS Number: 1278938
- Bedrooms: 2
- Bathrooms: 1
- Year Built: 1946
- Approximate House SqFt: 720 s.f.
- Approximate Lot SqFt: 7,095 s.f.
SITE FEATURES:
- Dble Pane/Strm Windw
- Fenced-Fully
- Patio
PHOTOS (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):
Click here to view full, detailed listing.
The final Open House is a newly constructed 5-bedroom home in Des Moines:
Welcome home! Des Moines New Construction Home.
Great looking home with desirable 5 bedroom floor plan.
Dramatic entry with living room and dining room.
Main floor has bedroom with its own full bath.
Upstairs is 4 more bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.
Master bath complete with jetted tub.
High end features throughout.
Gorgeous surfaces and details.
Large lot with dream back yard.
Home has covered outdoor area.
This location offers easy access to buslines, downtown, airport and major roadways.
Must see!
WHEN:
- Sunday, May 20: 1 – 4 p.m.
WHERE:
- 1216 S. 211th Place, Des Moines, WA 98198 (MAP, or see below).
INFO:
- List Price: $674,950
- MLS Number: 1262895
- Bedrooms: 5
- Bathrooms: 4.5
- Year Built: 2018
- Approximate House SqFt: 3,147 s.f.
- Approximate Lot SqFt: 12,824 s.f.
Site Features:
- Bath Off Master
- Dble Pane/Strm Windw
- Dining Room
- Vaulted Ceilings
- Pantry
- Walk-in Closet
Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):
Click here to view the full, detailed listing.
Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” and follow them on Facebook.
