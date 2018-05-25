Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Open Houses: Burien, Des Moines, West Seattle, Regal Heights
Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding several Open Houses this weekend!
The first is a move-in ready, one-level Burien home featuring a partial view of the sparkling Puget Sound & Mountains, park-like backyard & outbuilding/shop, and a fully fenced yard:
This home has hardwood floors, fresh interior & exterior paint.
Remodeled Chef’s kitchen w/Frigidaire Fridge & Freezer, BlueStar Gas Range/Hood, Farmhouse sink w/Delta Faucet Trinsic Touch 20, New Gas line, New Gas furnace, 30-yr roof.
New interior/exterior Doors w/Rejuvenation hardware.
Double pane windows w/New Bay window.
WHEN:
- Friday, May 25: 3 – 6 p.m.
- Saturday, May 26: Noon – 3 p.m.
WHERE:
- 16655 Marine View Dr SW, Burien, WA 98166 (MAP, or see below)
INFO:
- List Price: $549,999
- MLS Number: 1284396
- Bedrooms: 4
- Bathrooms: 1
- Year Built: 1950
- Approximate House SqFt: 1,270 s.f.
- Approximate Lot SqFt: 10,100 s.f.
SITE FEATURES:
- Dble Pane/Strm Windw
- Security System
- Fenced-Fully
- Gas Available
- Outbuildings
- Patio
- Shop
PHOTOS (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):
Click here to view the full, detailed listing.
Next is a cute-as-a-button Lovell Home in the wonderful North Hill neighborhood of Des Moines:
Walk to award winning North Hill Primary, Light-Rail & parks.
Open flow floor plan with kitchen and a huge family room below.
Gleaming hardwoods.
New bathroom remodel, newer roof, newer furnace/hot water heater and septic system updates w/ new water line.
Port package windows and so many upgrades!
Private backyard with 2 sheds and tons of storage.
A well loved and meticulously maintained property on a quiet street in a great neighborhood.
This is home!
WHEN:
- Saturday, May 26: Noon – 3 p.m.
- Sunday, May 27: Noon – 3 p.m.
WHERE:
- 20211 9th Ave S., Des Moines, WA 98198 (MAP, or see below)
INFO:
- List Price: $374,999
- MLS Number: 1289943
- Bedrooms: 4
- Bathrooms: 1
- Year Built: 1955
- Approximate House SqFt: 1,670 s.f.
- Approximate Lot SqFt: 7,955 s.f.
SITE FEATURES:
- Dble Pane/Strm Windw
- Dining Room
- Hot Tub/Spa
- Skylights
PHOTOS (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):
Click here to view the full, detailed listing.
Next up is a move-in ready Rambler in Burien’s quiet Blakley Manor neighborhood:
3BR with 1.75BA on a generous 8395 sq ft lot with a shed and covered patio for year-round use.
Kitchen features newer SS appliances and butcher block counters.
Baths were also recently updated while the roof and HWT are less than 6 years old!
Central AC just in time for summer.
Fresh exterior paint and big driveway with room for an RV or boat!
Close to the new PCC, Trader Joes and access to highways 509 and 518.
Come see!
WHEN:
- Friday, May 25: 4 – 6 p.m.
- Saturday, May 26: Noon – 3 p.m.
- Sunday, May 27: Noon – 3 p.m.
WHERE:
- 16519 4th Ave S., Burien, WA 98148 (MAP, or see below)
INFO:
- List Price: $460,000
- MLS Number: 1289176
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 1.75
- Year Built: 1954
- Approximate House SqFt: 1,220 s.f.
- Approximate Lot SqFt: 8,395 s.f.
SITE FEATURES:
- Dble Pane/Strm Windw
- Cable TV
- Fenced-Partially
- Gas Available
- Outbuildings
- Patio
- RV Parking
- Garage-Attached
PHOTOS (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):
Click here to view the full, detailed listing.
Next is a charming 2-bedroom West Seattle home located on a quiet street in the desirable Gatewood Community:
Many NEW Updates including plumbing, electrical, roof, bathroom, and kitchen.
Peek-a-boo view of the Sound and natural light compliment the Living Room and Dining Room with Hardwood Floors and Sliding Door that opens to a beautiful new deck with Southern Exposure.
Ample storage in basement with bedroom and separate entrance!
The secluded back yard offers privacy and single car garage.
WHEN:
- Saturday, May 26: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
WHERE:
- 3731 SW Austin Street, West Seattle, WA 98126 (MAP, or see below)
INFO:
- List Price: $519,000
- MLS Number: 1294525
- Bedrooms: 2
- Bathrooms: 1
- Year Built: 1919
- Approximate House SqFt: 910 s.f.
- Approximate Lot SqFt: 4,080 s.f.
SITE FEATURES:
- Dble Pane/Strm Windw
- Dining Room
- Deck
- Patio
PHOTOS (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):
Click here to view full, detailed listing.
How about a luxury home in Regal Heights with a sweeping view of Mount Rainier?!
This modern home features hardwood laminate flooring and extensive quartz and tile work throughout.
An entertainers dream come true!
This home boasts a huge kitchen with quartz countertops, tile black splash and island.
Master bedroom suite has 5-piece master bath, soaking tub and over-sized shower.
Junior master with bath.
Patio and fenced back yard.Over-sized roof top deck.
Garage.
Walk to everything and minutes to downtown Seattle.
WHEN:
- Sunday, May 26: 1 – 4 p.m.
WHERE:
- 10005 18th Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98146 (MAP, or see below)
INFO:
- List Price: $679,950
- MLS Number: 1293251
- Bedrooms: 4
- Bathrooms: 3.5
- Year Built: 2018
- Approximate House SqFt: 2,300 s.f.
- Approximate Lot SqFt: 2,500 s.f.
Site Features:
- 2nd Master BR
- Bath Off Master
- Ceiling Fan(s)
- Dble Pane/Strm Windw
- Dining Room
- Vaulted Ceilings
- Walk-in Closet
Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):
Click here to view full, detailed listing.
The last Open House is located in the desirable Genesee Neighborhood (Alaskan Junction) in West Seattle:
Circa 1946, good looking and inviting traditional well-kept home.
Interior has two bedrooms and one full bath.
Spacious front room has bay window.
Kitchen with eating area.
Dream backyard is perfect for barbeques or summer time gatherings.
Large lot is ideal for pets.
Front yard is fully fenced.
Over-sized one car detached garage.
Driveway offers additional off street parking. Ideal location!
WHEN:
- Sunday, May 27: 1 – 4 p.m.
WHERE:
- 4732 50th Ave SW West Seattle, WA 98116 (MAP, or see below)
INFO:
- List Price: $649,950
- MLS Number: 1278938
- Bedrooms: 2
- Bathrooms: 1
- Year Built: 1946
- Approximate House SqFt: 720 s.f.
- Approximate Lot SqFt: 7,095 s.f.
SITE FEATURES:
- Dble Pane/Strm Windw
- Fenced-Fully
- Patio
PHOTOS (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):
Click here to view full, detailed listing.
Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” and follow them on Facebook.
