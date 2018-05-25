Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Open Houses: Burien, Des Moines, West Seattle, Regal Heights

Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding several Open Houses this weekend!

The first is a move-in ready, one-level Burien home featuring a partial view of the sparkling Puget Sound & Mountains, park-like backyard & outbuilding/shop, and a fully fenced yard:

Remodeled Chef’s kitchen w/Frigidaire Fridge & Freezer, BlueStar Gas Range/Hood, Farmhouse sink w/Delta Faucet Trinsic Touch 20, New Gas line, New Gas furnace, 30-yr roof.

This home has hardwood floors, fresh interior & exterior paint.

Click here to view the full, detailed listing.

Next is a cute-as-a-button Lovell Home in the wonderful North Hill neighborhood of Des Moines:

This is home!

A well loved and meticulously maintained property on a quiet street in a great neighborhood.

Private backyard with 2 sheds and tons of storage.

Port package windows and so many upgrades!

New bathroom remodel, newer roof, newer furnace/hot water heater and septic system updates w/ new water line.

Open flow floor plan with kitchen and a huge family room below.

Click here to view the full, detailed listing.

Next up is a move-in ready Rambler in Burien’s quiet Blakley Manor neighborhood:

3BR with 1.75BA on a generous 8395 sq ft lot with a shed and covered patio for year-round use.

Kitchen features newer SS appliances and butcher block counters.

Baths were also recently updated while the roof and HWT are less than 6 years old!

Central AC just in time for summer.

Fresh exterior paint and big driveway with room for an RV or boat!

Close to the new PCC, Trader Joes and access to highways 509 and 518.

Come see!