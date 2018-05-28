Des Moines Waterfront Farmers Market opens this coming Saturday, June 2!

No Comments Print This Post

It’s happening this coming Saturday, June 2 – the Des Moines Waterfront Farmers Market will be opening for the 2018 season at the north marina parking lot at 10 a.m., and will run until 2 p.m.!

“Come down and nosh on pastries, meet the farmers while shopping greens and veggies for a great weekend salad, have a bite from the many food trucks, shop for teacher thank you gifts, Father’s Day presents or decor for home! Oh, and also take home fresh flowers and mini-doughnuts!”

Listen to the sounds of Uncle Ernie (Mayor Matt Pina’s band), be a part of the Arts Commission dedication to the new bronze statues around the community (11 a.m.), chat with city leaders, and be present to honor our “retiring” Market Team (1 p.m.).

The Market will run until Sept. 29.

The market will validate 2 hours of parking with market purchase. For more information on paid parking click here.

Set against the backdrop of the Olympics and the Puget Sound, Des Moines Farmers Market is a must-see destination for buying local. Located in the close-knit Marina District of Des Moines, WA, the Des Moines Farmer’s Market offers fresh and tasty seasonal crops direct from the growers, an appetizing array of food vendors, a veritable collection of local crafts people, and toe-tapping live musical offerings. Special events like Clutter to Cash, Kids Day, Safety Day, Health and Fitness Day, and Food Truck-Ins add to the diversity of our Farmers Market. On any given Saturday afternoon June – September or Wednesday night July-August, people from within Des Moines or visitors from out of town, gather together to buy a variety of fruits and vegetables not found in grocery stores, visit with friends and neighbors in a lively environment, enjoy lunch or dinner on the lush lawn overlooking the Marina, and experience concerts from local blues, rock, and country music bands. Situated right next to the fishing pier, beach, and walking trails, our Market is a special experience for children, couples, and friends.

More info at https://www.facebook.com/events/1977656008942716/ or http://dmfm.org/DMFM/Home.html, and for the latest news, be sure to “Like” them here: https://www.facebook.com/DMWFM/

The north marina parking lot is located at 22307 Dock Ave S.:

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter



