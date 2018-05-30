Education, Browse > Home Headlines / Mt. Rainier Teacher Stephanie Nelson wins James Madison Fellowship

Mt. Rainier Teacher Stephanie Nelson wins James Madison Fellowship

The James Madison Memorial Fellowship Foundation announced recently that it has selected 52 James Madison Fellows for 2018 – including Stephanie Nelson of Mt. Rainier High School – in its 27th annual fellowship competition.

Nelson teaches Geography at MRHS in Des Moines, and was selected in competition with applicants from Washington.

James Madison Fellowships support the graduate study of American history by aspiring and experienced secondary school teachers of American history, American government, and civics.

Named in honor of the fourth president of the United States and acknowledged “Father of the Constitution and Bill of Rights,” a James Madison Fellowship funds up to $24,000 of each Fellow’s course of study towards a master’s degree. That program must include a concentration of courses on the history and principles of the United States Constitution.

The 52 James Madison Fellows were selected in competition with applicants from each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, and the nation’s island and trust territories. The fellowships are funded by income from a trust fund in the Treasury of the United States and from additional private gifts, corporate contributions, and foundation grants. Recipients are required to teach American history or civics in a secondary school for at least one year for each year of fellowship support. The award is intended to recognize promising and distinguished teachers, to strengthen their knowledge of the origins and development of American constitutional government, and thus to expose the nation’s secondary school students to accurate knowledge of the nation’s constitutional heritage.

Founded by an Act of Congress in 1986, the James Madison Memorial Fellowship Foundation is an independent agency of the Executive Branch of the Federal Government.

Additional information may be found at www.jamesmadison.gov.

