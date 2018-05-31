Browse > Home / Blogvertorial, Business, Headlines, Jobs / JOB: Robbins and Co hiring Payroll Accountant / Accounts Receivables
Robbins and Co is looking to hire:

Payroll Accountant / Accounts Receivables

Come join our fast-paced dynamic team!

Robbins and Company is a strong company located in Burien, WA that began operations in 1952, and is a leader in Foundation Repair, Drainage Solutions, Concrete Repair and Moving/Rigging. We have a great workplace for our team members who have a strong desire to support each other as a team.

Robbins and Company’s workplace emphasizes serving others, team work, dedication to customer service and integrity in everything we do.

We are in an exciting growth period and seeking a Payroll Clerk / Accounts Receivables professional to join us as we grow.

Principle Responsibilities:

  • Process weekly payrolls for 30+ employees.
  • Responsible for all aspects of processing, accounting, recording, reporting, and coordinating payroll, for 30+ employees.
  • Collect and accurately compile and enter payroll data from all employees, costing to the appropriate projects and following up on un-submitted hours.
  • Meet weekly payroll deadlines and ensure all required payroll tax payments and quarterly reports are accurate, timely filed and compliant with federal, state and local regulations.
  • General office work including but not limited to: answering and directing incoming phone calls, opening mail, receiving payments, and assisting in customer inquiries and transactions.

Skills/Knowledge/Abilities:

  • Hands on experience with Accounts Receivables and Payroll
  • Some knowledge of ACT (database management program)
  • Expert level Excel experience, as well as strong knowledge of Word and Outlook
  • Strong logical and critical thinking skills
  • Some knowledge of ComputerEase (accounting software)
  • Highly meticulous, well organized, detail oriented and accurate
  • This position requires the ability to manage multiple tasks, work independently, set priorities, solve problems, and make decisions and follow-through
  • Ability to remain flexible, positive, and enthusiastic to changes and new assignments

Education/Equivalent Experience:

  • 5 – 10 years of experience required (construction preferred) or equivalent combination of education and experience.
  • Associates degree preferred

Robbins and Company offers a competitive salary based on experience, comprehensive benefits which include medical, dental, voluntary vision, SIMPLE IRA with company match, paid holidays, and a paid-time off program.

Robbins and Company is a drug and alcohol-free employer.

This Full Time position will need to be available to work 9:00 am – 6:00 pm with a one hour lunch. All interested parties who meet the requirements listed above, please submit a cover letter and resume and include the job title and your name in the subject line.

Send to: [email protected]

Cover letters that explain why you are the ideal candidate for this position, and specifically reference the qualifications listed above, will receive top priority.

