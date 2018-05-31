Blogvertorial, Business, Headlines, Browse > Home Jobs / JOB: Robbins and Co hiring Payroll Accountant / Accounts Receivables

Payroll Accountant / Accounts Receivables

Robbins and Co is looking to hire:

Payroll Accountant / Accounts Receivables

Come join our fast-paced dynamic team!

Robbins and Company is a strong company located in Burien, WA that began operations in 1952, and is a leader in Foundation Repair, Drainage Solutions, Concrete Repair and Moving/Rigging. We have a great workplace for our team members who have a strong desire to support each other as a team.

Robbins and Company’s workplace emphasizes serving others, team work, dedication to customer service and integrity in everything we do.

We are in an exciting growth period and seeking a Payroll Clerk / Accounts Receivables professional to join us as we grow.

Principle Responsibilities:

Process weekly payrolls for 30+ employees.

Responsible for all aspects of processing, accounting, recording, reporting, and coordinating payroll, for 30+ employees.

Collect and accurately compile and enter payroll data from all employees, costing to the appropriate projects and following up on un-submitted hours.

Meet weekly payroll deadlines and ensure all required payroll tax payments and quarterly reports are accurate, timely filed and compliant with federal, state and local regulations.

General office work including but not limited to: answering and directing incoming phone calls, opening mail, receiving payments, and assisting in customer inquiries and transactions.

Skills/Knowledge/Abilities:

Hands on experience with Accounts Receivables and Payroll

Some knowledge of ACT (database management program)

Expert level Excel experience, as well as strong knowledge of Word and Outlook

Strong logical and critical thinking skills

Some knowledge of ComputerEase (accounting software)

Highly meticulous, well organized, detail oriented and accurate

This position requires the ability to manage multiple tasks, work independently, set priorities, solve problems, and make decisions and follow-through

Ability to remain flexible, positive, and enthusiastic to changes and new assignments

Education/Equivalent Experience:

5 – 10 years of experience required (construction preferred) or equivalent combination of education and experience.

Associates degree preferred

Robbins and Company offers a competitive salary based on experience, comprehensive benefits which include medical, dental, voluntary vision, SIMPLE IRA with company match, paid holidays, and a paid-time off program.

Robbins and Company is a drug and alcohol-free employer.

This Full Time position will need to be available to work 9:00 am – 6:00 pm with a one hour lunch. All interested parties who meet the requirements listed above, please submit a cover letter and resume and include the job title and your name in the subject line.

Send to: [email protected]

Cover letters that explain why you are the ideal candidate for this position, and specifically reference the qualifications listed above, will receive top priority.

