REMINDER: Burien Pride is this weekend & here’s the lineup!

REMINDER : The second annual Burien Pride celebration will take place this weekend, with the main event at Town Square Park on Saturday, June 2, 2018 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. with FREE admission to the public.

All ages are welcome.

More than 2,000 attendees celebrated Burien Pride in its first year alone. The non-profit aims to meet and surpass that excitement in 2018 with new and returning musical acts, artisan crafts, all-ages activities, food vendors, special guests, family programming, and a 21+ Burien Pride Beer Garden sponsored by local brewpub Elliott Bay Brewhouse.

DRAG QUEEN BINGO FRIDAY NIGHT

The fun will kick off with Drag Queen Bingo on Friday night, June 1, from 5 – 10 p.m.

DRAG QUEEN STORY HOUR SATURDAY

Join special guest Sparkle Leigh for a fun-filled hour of stories, songs, crafts and photos. This is a family program and all ages are welcome. 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. at the Burien Library. More info here.

Here’s what to expect on Saturday:

10 a.m.–6 p.m.: Vendor Booths

Beer & Wine Garden

Main Stage Entertainment: MCs DonnaTella Howe & Tru St. James 10 a.m.: Belly Dancing 11 a.m.: Zumba Noon: Carlarans 1 p.m.: The Sunset Grooves 2 p.m.: Carrie Akre 3 p.m.: Jamie Nova Sky 4 p.m.: Purple Mane 5 p.m.: The Aqua Nets

6 p.m.: Drag Show

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.: Kids Area

Raffle Items/Quilt all day at Info Booth

Noon–6 p.m. ‘The Dating Game’ (on second stage)

New this year: a portion of all proceeds from Burien Pride will benefit the local community by way of the organization’s newly-formed Burien Pride Scholarship Fund.

Don’t miss out on the fun this year as Burien Pride returns – open to all, no matter your persuasion!

ABOUT BURIEN PRIDE

Burien Pride is an annual celebration produced by Discover Burien, a 501c3 non-profit corporation. Discover Burien exists for economic development, education and promotion of the Burien Business Community. To learn more about Burien Pride or Discover Burien, please visit www.BurienPride.com or www.discoverburien.org.

