REMINDER: Outdoor Sculpture Gallery Opening Celebration is this Saturday

REMINDER : The 2018-2020 Outdoor Sculpture Gallery Opening Celebration will be this Saturday, June 2 at 11 a.m. at the Des Moines Marina during Opening Day of the Des Moines Waterfront Farmers Market.

The Des Moines Arts Commission is sponsoring this event, which will include a biennial display of new public art by several renowned sculptors from the Pacific Northwest.

