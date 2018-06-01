Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Open Houses: Seahurst, Beacon Hill, Des Moines, Burien
Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding four great Open Houses this weekend!
The first is a Cape Cod Seahurst beauty with majestic Sound & Mountain views located on a serene & manicured corner lot:
Located on a quiet, sought-after street in Burien/Seahurst!
Cozy view front porch & extensive new Timberteck wrap around & backyard entertainment size deck.
Huge kitchen w/new SS appliances, large island & views.
Soulful sunsets from the main level & even more impressive from the large upper master bedroom.
Hickory floors, updated windows & indoor sauna.
Newer roof, furnace & H2O.
Large lower TV/family room w electrical fireplace.
Epic opportunity!
WHEN:
- Saturday, June 2: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Sunday, June 3: Noon – 3 p.m.
WHERE:
- 14331 22nd Ave SW, Burien, WA 98166 (MAP, or see below)
INFO:
- List Price: $949,950
- MLS Number: 1302272
- Bedrooms: 5
- Bathrooms: 2.75
- Year Built: 1948
- Approximate House SqFt: 3,300 s.f.
- Approximate Lot SqFt: 9,900 s.f.
SITE FEATURES:
- Bath Off Master
- Dble Pane/Strm Windw
- Dining Room
- Sauna
- Skylights
PHOTOS (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):
Click here to view full, detailed listing.
Next is a better-than-new 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Beacon Hill/Columbia City:
Location, location, location!
This home is perfect for anyone needing extra space in the city.
Minutes to downtown & light-rail!
The territorial & mountain views create great natural lighting.
Entertain in the living room, or spacious great room & kitchen w/dining area, or maybe the covered deck!
Upper floors have generous sized bedrooms & master w/his & her closets, 5-pc bath.
Terraced backyard, 2-car garage & huge unfinished area!
WHEN:
- Friday, June 1: 4 – 6 p.m.
- Saturday, June 2: 1:30 – 4 p.m.
WHERE:
- 5045 31st Ave S., Seattle, WA 98108 (MAP, or see below)
INFO:
- List Price: $889,950
- MLS Number: 1297374
- Bedrooms: 4
- Bathrooms: 2.5
- Year Built: 2015
- Approximate House SqFt: 2,540 s.f.
- Approximate Lot SqFt: 5,280 s.f.
SITE FEATURES:
- VIEWS: Mountain, Partial, Territorial
- Covered deck
- Terraced backyard
- 2-car garage
- Huge unfinished area
PHOTOS (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):
Click here to view full, detailed listing.
Next is a cute-as-a-button Lovell Home in the wonderful North Hill neighborhood of Des Moines:
Walk to award winning North Hill Primary, Light-Rail & parks.
Open flow floor plan with kitchen and a huge family room below.
Gleaming hardwoods.
New bathroom remodel, newer roof, newer furnace/hot water heater and septic system updates w/ new water line.
Port package windows and so many upgrades!
Private backyard with 2 sheds and tons of storage.
A well loved and meticulously maintained property on a quiet street in a great neighborhood.
This is home!
WHEN:
- Saturday, June 2: 1 – 4 p.m.
- Sunday, June 3: Noon – 3 p.m.
WHERE:
- 20211 9th Ave S., Des Moines, WA 98198 (MAP, or see below)
INFO:
- List Price: $374,999
- MLS Number: 1289943
- Bedrooms: 4
- Bathrooms: 1
- Year Built: 1955
- Approximate House SqFt: 1,670 s.f.
- Approximate Lot SqFt: 7,955 s.f.
SITE FEATURES:
- Dble Pane/Strm Windw
- Dining Room
- Hot Tub/Spa
- Skylights
PHOTOS (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):
Click here to view the full, detailed listing.
The final Open House is a move-in ready, one-level Burien home featuring a partial view of the sparkling Puget Sound & Mountains, park-like backyard & outbuilding/shop, and a fully fenced yard:
This home has hardwood floors, fresh interior & exterior paint.
Remodeled Chef’s kitchen w/Frigidaire Fridge & Freezer, BlueStar Gas Range/Hood, Farmhouse sink w/Delta Faucet Trinsic Touch 20, New Gas line, New Gas furnace, 30-yr roof.
New interior/exterior Doors w/Rejuvenation hardware.
Double pane windows w/New Bay window.
WHEN:
- Friday, June 1: 3 – 6 p.m.
- Saturday, June 2: 1 – 4 p.m.
- Sunday, June 3: 1 – 4 p.m.
WHERE:
- 16655 Marine View Dr SW, Burien, WA 98166 (MAP, or see below)
INFO:
- List Price: $549,999
- MLS Number: 1284396
- Bedrooms: 4
- Bathrooms: 1
- Year Built: 1950
- Approximate House SqFt: 1,270 s.f.
- Approximate Lot SqFt: 10,100 s.f.
SITE FEATURES:
- Dble Pane/Strm Windw
- Security System
- Fenced-Fully
- Gas Available
- Outbuildings
- Patio
- Shop
PHOTOS (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):
Click here to view the full, detailed listing.
Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” and follow them on Facebook.
[Would you like to have a Blogvertorial story, Ad and/or Event Listing like this on a popular, fast-growing website seen by over 51,000 interested Local Readers every month? Email us for more info, or check out our Advertise page!]