Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Open Houses: Seahurst, Beacon Hill, Des Moines, Burien

Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding four great Open Houses this weekend!

The first is a Cape Cod Seahurst beauty with majestic Sound & Mountain views located on a serene & manicured corner lot:

Located on a quiet, sought-after street in Burien/Seahurst! Cozy view front porch & extensive new Timberteck wrap around & backyard entertainment size deck. Huge kitchen w/new SS appliances, large island & views. Soulful sunsets from the main level & even more impressive from the large upper master bedroom. Hickory floors, updated windows & indoor sauna. Newer roof, furnace & H2O. Large lower TV/family room w electrical fireplace. Epic opportunity!

WHEN:

Saturday, June 2: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sunday, June 3: Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE:

14331 22nd Ave SW, Burien, WA 98166 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $949,950

MLS Number: 1302272

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 2.75

Year Built: 1948

Approximate House SqFt: 3,300 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 9,900 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Bath Off Master

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

Sauna

Skylights

PHOTOS (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to view full, detailed listing.

Next is a better-than-new 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Beacon Hill/Columbia City:

Location, location, location! This home is perfect for anyone needing extra space in the city. Minutes to downtown & light-rail! The territorial & mountain views create great natural lighting. Entertain in the living room, or spacious great room & kitchen w/dining area, or maybe the covered deck! Upper floors have generous sized bedrooms & master w/his & her closets, 5-pc bath. Terraced backyard, 2-car garage & huge unfinished area!

WHEN:

Friday, June 1: 4 – 6 p.m.

Saturday, June 2: 1:30 – 4 p.m.

WHERE:

5045 31st Ave S., Seattle, WA 98108 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $889,950

MLS Number: 1297374

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2.5

Year Built: 2015

Approximate House SqFt: 2,540 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 5,280 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

VIEWS: Mountain, Partial, Territorial

Covered deck

Terraced backyard

2-car garage

Huge unfinished area

PHOTOS (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to view full, detailed listing.

Next is a cute-as-a-button Lovell Home in the wonderful North Hill neighborhood of Des Moines:

Walk to award winning North Hill Primary, Light-Rail & parks. Open flow floor plan with kitchen and a huge family room below. Gleaming hardwoods. New bathroom remodel, newer roof, newer furnace/hot water heater and septic system updates w/ new water line. Port package windows and so many upgrades! Private backyard with 2 sheds and tons of storage. A well loved and meticulously maintained property on a quiet street in a great neighborhood. This is home!

WHEN:

Saturday, June 2: 1 – 4 p.m.

Sunday, June 3: Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE:

20211 9th Ave S., Des Moines, WA 98198 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $374,999

MLS Number: 1289943

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 1

Year Built: 1955

Approximate House SqFt: 1,670 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 7,955 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

Hot Tub/Spa

Skylights

PHOTOS (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to view the full, detailed listing.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The final Open House is a move-in ready, one-level Burien home featuring a partial view of the sparkling Puget Sound & Mountains, park-like backyard & outbuilding/shop, and a fully fenced yard:

This home has hardwood floors, fresh interior & exterior paint. Remodeled Chef’s kitchen w/Frigidaire Fridge & Freezer, BlueStar Gas Range/Hood, Farmhouse sink w/Delta Faucet Trinsic Touch 20, New Gas line, New Gas furnace, 30-yr roof. New interior/exterior Doors w/Rejuvenation hardware. Double pane windows w/New Bay window.

WHEN:

Friday, June 1: 3 – 6 p.m.

Saturday, June 2: 1 – 4 p.m.

Sunday, June 3: 1 – 4 p.m.

WHERE:

16655 Marine View Dr SW, Burien, WA 98166 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $549,999

MLS Number: 1284396

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 1

Year Built: 1950

Approximate House SqFt: 1,270 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 10,100 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Security System

Fenced-Fully

Gas Available

Outbuildings

Patio

Shop

PHOTOS (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to view the full, detailed listing.

Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” and follow them on Facebook.

