New Police Chief Ken Thomas named President of state law organization

New Des Moines Police Chief Ken Thomas has been named the President of the board of the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs (WASPC).

He was elected to the leadership of the 15-member executive board at the organization’s annual conference in May.

“Chief Thomas is a great leader for our organization,” said Steve Strachan, WASPC executive director. “He will shape the policies for all law enforcement across the state and guide the best practices that make public safety better for every community.”

WASPC was founded in 1963 and consists of executive and top management personnel from law enforcement agencies statewide. With more than 900 members it includes the 39 elected county sheriffs, and 240 police chiefs, as well as the Washington State Patrol, the Washington Department of Corrections, and representatives of several federal agencies.

WASPC is the only association of its kind in the nation combining representatives from local, state, tribal, and federal law enforcement into a single body, working toward a common goal. WASPC’s function is to provide specific materials and services to all law enforcement agencies in the state, members and non-members alike.

More info at http://www.waspc.org.

