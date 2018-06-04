Arts, Blogvertorial, Business, Headlines, Browse > Home History / Celebrate 130 years of service at Des Moines United Methodist Church Sunday

Sponsored Post

Celebrate 130 years of service at Des Moines United Methodist Church Sunday

No Comments Print This Post

Celebrate 130 years of service at Des Moines United Methodist Church this Sunday, June 10!

Events begin at 9:30 a.m. with a Church Service, which will include stories of their history.

Tours of the church will be held afterwards, including names and locations of each area.

Des Moines United Methodist Church is located at 22225 9th Ave S., Des Moines 98198; phone: 206-878-8301.

More info at desmoinesumc.org

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter

[Would you like to have a Blogvertorial story, Ad and/or Event Listing like this on a popular, fast-growing website seen by over 51,000 interested Local Readers every month? Email us for more info, or check out our Advertise page!]



