Pacific Middle School Wind Ensemble takes gold at World Heritage Music Festival


Congrats to Pacific Middle School’s Wind Ensemble, who took home the gold at the World Heritage Music Festival in San Francisco!

The ensemble of 27 students were awarded 1st Place in the Middle School category, as well as the 2018 Outstanding Band Group for the entire competition.

Posted by on Monday, June 4, 2018 at 4:23 pm 
