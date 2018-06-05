Crime, Education, Browse > Home Headlines / Highline Public Schools warns of possible threat to Mt. Rainier High Wednesday

Highline Public Schools issued a warning Tuesday evening, June 5, about a threat to Mount Rainier High School on Wednesday, June 6.

Far as we can recall, this is the first such warning ever issued by the district.

“These rumors may stem from a threat to a Kent school posted on social media earlier this week,” the district said in a statement (read about that incident here). “The Kent student responsible was taken into police custody yesterday, and the threat was determined not to be credible.”

The district said that their security team and Des Moines Police have assured them they are not aware of a credible threat to Mount Rainier High School.

“As a precaution, we will have extra security on campus tomorrow,” they added.

