Des Moines Gospel Chapel holding witty Father's Day performance June 17


Des Moines Gospel Chapel will be holding a witty performance by Actor/Storyteller Chuck Neighbors – a Christian actor and storyteller – at their church on Sunday, June 17 at 11 a.m. for Father’s Day.

Chuck will be performing “Go Ask Your Mother…a Father’s Story.”

The event is FREE of charge.

This is a theater presentation of Master’s Image Productions.

Des Moines Gospel Chapel
21914 7th Avenue South
Des Moines, WA 98198

Website: dmgc.org

Phone: 206-878-2145

Posted by on Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at 3:06 pm 
