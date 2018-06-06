Arts, Blogvertorial, Business, Entertainment, Browse > Home Headlines / Des Moines Gospel Chapel holding witty Father’s Day performance June 17

Des Moines Gospel Chapel holding witty Father’s Day performance June 17

Des Moines Gospel Chapel will be holding a witty performance by Actor/Storyteller Chuck Neighbors – a Christian actor and storyteller – at their church on Sunday, June 17 at 11 a.m. for Father’s Day.

Chuck will be performing “Go Ask Your Mother…a Father’s Story.”

The event is FREE of charge.

This is a theater presentation of Master’s Image Productions.

Des Moines Gospel Chapel

21914 7th Avenue South

Des Moines, WA 98198 Website: dmgc.org Phone: 206-878-2145

