Des Moines Gospel Chapel holding witty Father’s Day performance June 17
Des Moines Gospel Chapel will be holding a witty performance by Actor/Storyteller Chuck Neighbors – a Christian actor and storyteller – at their church on Sunday, June 17 at 11 a.m. for Father’s Day.
Chuck will be performing “Go Ask Your Mother…a Father’s Story.”
The event is FREE of charge.
This is a theater presentation of Master’s Image Productions.
Des Moines Gospel Chapel
21914 7th Avenue South
Des Moines, WA 98198
Website: dmgc.org
Phone: 206-878-2145
[Would you like to have a Blogvertorial story, Ad and/or Event Listing like this on a popular, fast-growing website seen by over 51,000 interested Local Readers every month? Email us for more info, or check out our Advertise page!]