Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Real Estate Open Houses: Des Moines, Burien, Beacon Hill

Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding five great Open Houses this weekend!

The first is beautiful classic Cape Cod View home in Des Moines with endless possibilities!

The elegant and inviting main house has 3 bedrooms and 2.25 baths that is truly a work of art. The large entertainment size kitchen is a chefs dream. The upstairs master suite has french doors to a private view deck. The lower level has 2 full M.I.L. apartments! 1 apartment can be connects to the main house and could be used as 4th bedroom and rec room. The garage has a loft space above. The options are endless!

WHEN:

Friday, June 8: 3 – 6 p.m.

Saturday, June 9: 1 – 4 p.m.

Sunday, June 10: 1 – 4 p.m.

WHERE:

24037 Marine View Dr S., Des Moines, WA 98198 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $900,000

MLS Number: 1303386

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 4

Year Built: 1986

Approximate House SqFt: 3,090 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 10,000 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

2nd Kitchen

Bath Off Master

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

French Doors

Loft

PHOTOS (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to view full, detailed listing.

Next up is an amazing Rambler on a nearly half acre lot in Des Moines:

Nearly a half acre lot, 930 sq ft garage, 2280 sq ft rambler wrapped w/decks & a patio to enjoy the serenity of the creek and more! The living room has vaulted wooden ceilings, beautiful Basalt fireplace and shares an entire wall of window/sliders with the dining room and kitchen to the deck overlooking the creek. Huge master w/bath, a bedroom w/FP (or cool den), add 2 more bedrooms another bath, large rec room w/wall of sliders to deck, extra storage, RV parking & more!

WHEN:

Saturday, June 9: 1 – 4 p.m.

Sunday, June 10: 1 – 4 p.m

WHERE:

26309 13th Place S., Des Moines, WA 98198 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $442,000

MLS Number: 1306097

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2

Year Built: 1967

Approximate House SqFt: 2,280 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 19,166 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Bath Off Master

Dining Room

Skylights

Vaulted Ceilings

PHOTOS (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to view full, detailed listing.

Next is a better-than-new 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Beacon Hill/Columbia City:

Location, location, location! This home is perfect for anyone needing extra space in the city. Minutes to downtown & light-rail! The territorial & mountain views create great natural lighting. Entertain in the living room, or spacious great room & kitchen w/dining area, or maybe the covered deck! Upper floors have generous sized bedrooms & master w/his & her closets, 5-pc bath. Terraced backyard, 2-car garage & huge unfinished area!

WHEN:

Saturday, June 9: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

WHERE:

5045 31st Ave S., Seattle, WA 98108 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $889,950

MLS Number: 1297374

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2.5

Year Built: 2015

Approximate House SqFt: 2,540 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 5,280 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

VIEWS: Mountain, Partial, Territorial

Covered deck

Terraced backyard

2-car garage

Huge unfinished area

PHOTOS (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to view full, detailed listing.

The next home is a Cape Cod Seahurst beauty with majestic Sound & Mountain views located on a serene & manicured corner lot:

Located on a quiet, sought-after street in Burien/Seahurst! Cozy view front porch & extensive new Timberteck wrap around & backyard entertainment size deck. Huge kitchen w/new SS appliances, large island & views. Soulful sunsets from the main level & even more impressive from the large upper master bedroom. Hickory floors, updated windows & indoor sauna. Newer roof, furnace & H2O. Large lower TV/family room w electrical fireplace. Epic opportunity!

WHEN:

Saturday, June 9: Noon – 2 p.m.

WHERE:

14331 22nd Ave SW, Burien, WA 98166 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $949,950

MLS Number: 1302272

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 2.75

Year Built: 1948

Approximate House SqFt: 3,300 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 9,900 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Bath Off Master

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

Sauna

Skylights

PHOTOS (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to view full, detailed listing.

The next Open House is a competitively priced 4-Star Green home located atop of N. Beacon Hill:

This tastefully done project was built by boutique builder Green City Development. 1st Floor has a bedroom w/bathroom. 2nd floor features LDK boasts high ceilings and a capacious feel w/ lots of natural light. The 3rd floor you have your generous size bedroom and a full bath. Expansive roof deck for sunsets and bbqs. Only 5 homes left!

WHEN:

Saturday, June 9: Noon – 3 p.m.

Sunday, June 10: Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE:

1740 12th Ave S., Unit C, Seattle, WA 98144 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $674,999

MLS Number: 1255354

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1.5

Year Built: 2018

Approximate House SqFt: 1,113 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 577 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

VIEWS! Bay, City, Lake, Mountain, Sound, Territorial

PHOTOS (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to view full, detailed listing.

Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” and follow them on Facebook.

