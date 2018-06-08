Entertainment, Headlines, Browse > Home Sports / Hundreds pack Mel Olson Stadium for Highline Bears; Friday game CANCELLED

Hundreds pack Mel Olson Stadium for Highline Bears; Friday game CANCELLED

UPDATE : Unfortunately, tonight’s Highline Bears game against the North Sound Emeralds has been CANCELLED due to rain.

“Although our infield is artificial turf, our outfield has a hard time handling water. For the longevity of our field, and the safety of our players, staff, and fans we have decided that we will not be playing this evening. Any tickets pre-purchased may be exchanged for a ticket to a game at a later date.”

By Payton Dineen

It was a weekend full of fun and entertainment at Mel Olson Stadium, where hundreds of fans came through the gates to watch some Highline Bears baseball and take part in the activities and promotions that were being offered.

Opening day saw over 400 fans, 250 of whom were able to snag a magnet of the season schedule. Director of King County Parks and Recreation Kevin Brown was present to throw out the ceremonial first pitch, kicking off the 2018 season. Later, as older fans watched from the Bear Den, several kids got the chance to compete on the field for a coveted candy prize in games such as the dizzy bat race and musical chairs, both of which had some tough competition.

The Bears were also able to present a check to West Seattle Baseball on Friday night, having raised over $1,200 for the little leaguers.

The concession stand and all new root beer garden also saw no down time, having a line wrapped around the stand for nearly the entire game. Fans who came out both Friday and Saturday saw two very close games, with the Bears just falling short of their first win in both. If opening weekend is any reflection on what the rest of the season is going to look like for the Bears and fans alike, then there is an exciting summer ahead for everyone.

One thing in particular to look forward to is Buntly’s birthday, which is coming up quick on June 16. Buntly will turn four years old, and 200 fans will be able to take home a celebratory bobblehead of the beloved bear. Not only that, but the Seafair Pirates will also be in the house to meet and greet fans, as well as celebrate Buntly’s birthday with the Bears community. There is a lot to look forward to from here on out, so if you haven’t already, make your way down to a game that is sure to be entertaining for fans of all ages.

Their next home game will be against the North Sound Emeralds this Friday, June 8, with the first pitch set for 7:05 p.m.

