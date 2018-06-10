Highline Public Schools graduating seniors celebrate with Russell Wilson

No Comments Print This Post

On Friday (June 8), Highline Public Schools threw a long-bomb touchdown of a party for graduating seniors, who jammed the Museum of Flight in Tukwila to celebrate their milestone with none other than Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

Flanked by aircraft, the students high-fived @DangeRussWilson as he exited a 787 and made his way to the stage.

Students heard positive, powerful messages from Wilson, as well as from Alaska Airlines CEO Brad Tilden, retired NASA astronaut Dorothy “Dottie” Metcalf-Lindenberger and Highline Superintendent Susan Enfield.

Then 13 outstanding seniors were surprised with college scholarships presented by Alaska Airlines and its “Chief Football Officer” Russell Wilson.

CONGRATS SENIORS!

Thank you @AlaskaAir & @ShauntaRHyde for such an amazing celebration of our inspiring @HighlineSchools seniors. Each of them is brilliant, beautiful & brimming with promise. They make me so very #HighlineProud. Let’s #GraduateHighline! pic.twitter.com/SKFxrdaDHE — Susan Enfield (@SuptEnfield) June 8, 2018

These High Schoolers just graduated and are UNLIMITEDDD!!! Diverse group of achievers! Fun times w/ @AlaskaAir pic.twitter.com/dxBjQdlmUf — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) June 8, 2018

Way to go @Highlinepirates seniors Angela Nguyen & Maria De Jesus Arevalo-Martinez for earning an @AlaskaAir scholarship! #GraduateHighline pic.twitter.com/O7p7Ia7NER — Highline Schools (@HighlineSchools) June 8, 2018

Congrats to New Start senior Juanita Martinez for your @AlaskaAir scholarship! #GraduateHighline pic.twitter.com/GoJKtfPNDK — Highline Schools (@HighlineSchools) June 8, 2018

Great work Abdirahman Ismail! We're so proud of you for earning an @AlaskaAir scholarship! #GraduateHighline pic.twitter.com/Z9gfUwqrI9 — Highline Schools (@HighlineSchools) June 8, 2018

Highline Schools seniors at a graduation celebration rally at @museumofflight this morning pic.twitter.com/sBo7FZXtzo — ScottKIRO7 (@ScottTogKIRO7) June 8, 2018

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter



