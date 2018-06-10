Browse > Home / Education, Entertainment, Featured Stories, Headlines, Sports / Highline Public Schools graduating seniors celebrate with Russell Wilson

Highline Public Schools graduating seniors celebrate with Russell Wilson


On Friday (June 8), Highline Public Schools threw a long-bomb touchdown of a party for graduating seniors, who jammed the Museum of Flight in Tukwila to celebrate their milestone with none other than Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

Flanked by aircraft, the students high-fived @DangeRussWilson as he exited a 787 and made his way to the stage.

Students heard positive, powerful messages from Wilson, as well as from Alaska Airlines CEO Brad Tilden, retired NASA astronaut Dorothy “Dottie” Metcalf-Lindenberger and Highline Superintendent Susan Enfield.

Then 13 outstanding seniors were surprised with college scholarships presented by Alaska Airlines and its “Chief Football Officer” Russell Wilson.

CONGRATS SENIORS!

