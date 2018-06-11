Headlines, Sports, Browse > Home Video / Local Challenger Little Leaguers get big league experience thanks to Mariners

Local Challenger Little Leaguers get big league experience thanks to Mariners

Area resident Del Rivero wants everyone to know that a recent “Challenger Game” he set up at Garfield High School resulted in several members of the starting lineup for the Seattle Mariners showing up and playing with local special needs kids.

“I would like to share the video the Mariners sent me with everyone,” Del told The Waterland Blog. “The Challenger teams are made up of special needs kids from our community. They play little league Baseball just like everyone else.”

This is what it's all about. Mariners players celebrated #PlayBall Weekend by giving Challenger Little Leaguers the full big league experience. pic.twitter.com/wgbfK9bew4 — Mariners (@Mariners) June 3, 2018

“It’s a great program where no kid is left out!” Del added.

