Browse > Home / Headlines, Sports, Video / Local Challenger Little Leaguers get big league experience thanks to Mariners

Local Challenger Little Leaguers get big league experience thanks to Mariners


No Comments

Print This Post Print This Post

Area resident Del Rivero wants everyone to know that a recent “Challenger Game” he set up at Garfield High School resulted in several members of the starting lineup for the Seattle Mariners showing up and playing with local special needs kids.

“I would like to share the video the Mariners sent me with everyone,” Del told The Waterland Blog. “The Challenger teams are made up of special needs kids from our community. They play little league Baseball just like everyone else.”

“It’s a great program where no kid is left out!” Del added.

No Comments

Print This Post Print This Post

Posted by on Monday, June 11, 2018 at 3:15 pm 
Filed under Headlines, Sports, Video · Tagged with , , , , , ,

Share Your Opinion

By participating in our online comment system, you are agreeing to abide by the terms of our comment policy.

...and oh, if you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!