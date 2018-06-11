VIDEO: Mayor Matt Pina speaks at Chamber’s ‘State of Our Cities’ luncheon

On Friday, June 8, the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce held its annual ‘State of Our Cities’ membership luncheon, with guest speakers from five regional cities, including Des Moines Mayor Matt Pina.

Download a PDF of Pina’s PowerPoint here, and watch his speech below (running time 6:20):

And here’s full video of the event as broadcast live on our Facebook page (“Like” us here to get alerts for other live videos) – with speeches from Tukwila Council President Verna Seal, SeaTac Mayor Michael Siefkes, Normandy Park Mayor Jonathan Chicquette, Burien Mayor Jimmy Matta and Pina, as well as a post-speech Q & A (running time 48:37):

