Broken water main damages homes, causes slide in Des Moines early Tuesday

South King Fire & Rescue – along with Des Moines Police and the water district – responded to a water main break at 21300 3rd Ave S. in Des Moines North Hill neighborhood early Tuesday morning, June 12.

The break occurred sometime around 2-2:30 a.m.

Several houses were impacted by the gushing water, and a small slide was caused on 1st Ave South.

Eventually, the water main was shut off around 3:15 a.m.

There were no injuries reported, and it is unknown how much damage was caused to nearby homes

SKFR , DMPD and the water district our at a water main break at 21300 3rd Ave S. Several house impacted and a small slide on 1st Ave S pic.twitter.com/Hzq90yFU7x — South King Fire (@Southkingfire) June 12, 2018

Small slide on 1st Ave S due to water main break. @Southkingfire @DesMoinesPD pic.twitter.com/gQTkSPGbXM — South King Fire (@Southkingfire) June 12, 2018

Water main has been shut off. Water has stopped flowing. — South King Fire (@Southkingfire) June 12, 2018

Police and Fire are assisting with a water main break on the North Hill. The water caused a slide blocking part of 1st Ave. DL pic.twitter.com/ZZikUH824T — Des Moines Police, WA (@DesMoinesPolice) June 12, 2018

This is 4th Ave S. Please help us by not coming into the area. DL pic.twitter.com/RgG8yJZ52u — Des Moines Police, WA (@DesMoinesPolice) June 12, 2018

