Broken water main damages homes, causes slide in Des Moines early Tuesday
South King Fire & Rescue – along with Des Moines Police and the water district – responded to a water main break at 21300 3rd Ave S. in Des Moines North Hill neighborhood early Tuesday morning, June 12.
The break occurred sometime around 2-2:30 a.m.
Several houses were impacted by the gushing water, and a small slide was caused on 1st Ave South.
Eventually, the water main was shut off around 3:15 a.m.
There were no injuries reported, and it is unknown how much damage was caused to nearby homes
SKFR , DMPD and the water district our at a water main break at 21300 3rd Ave S. Several house impacted and a small slide on 1st Ave S pic.twitter.com/Hzq90yFU7x
— South King Fire (@Southkingfire) June 12, 2018
@Southkingfire @DesMoinesPD pic.twitter.com/bRU1FtNCfN
— South King Fire (@Southkingfire) June 12, 2018
— South King Fire (@Southkingfire) June 12, 2018
Small slide on 1st Ave S due to water main break. @Southkingfire @DesMoinesPD pic.twitter.com/gQTkSPGbXM
— South King Fire (@Southkingfire) June 12, 2018
Water main has been shut off. Water has stopped flowing.
— South King Fire (@Southkingfire) June 12, 2018
Police and Fire are assisting with a water main break on the North Hill. The water caused a slide blocking part of 1st Ave. DL pic.twitter.com/ZZikUH824T
— Des Moines Police, WA (@DesMoinesPolice) June 12, 2018
This is 4th Ave S. Please help us by not coming into the area. DL pic.twitter.com/RgG8yJZ52u
— Des Moines Police, WA (@DesMoinesPolice) June 12, 2018
No good, but no injuries either. @Southkingfire and @NPPoliceDept assisting. DL pic.twitter.com/n0VHTG0zq5
— Des Moines Police, WA (@DesMoinesPolice) June 12, 2018