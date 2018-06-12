Browse > Home / Featured Stories, Headlines, Video / Broken water main damages homes, causes slide in Des Moines early Tuesday

Broken water main damages homes, causes slide in Des Moines early Tuesday


South King Fire & Rescue – along with Des Moines Police and the water district – responded to a water main break at 21300 3rd Ave S. in Des Moines North Hill neighborhood early Tuesday morning, June 12.

The break occurred sometime around 2-2:30 a.m.

Several houses were impacted by the gushing water, and a small slide was caused on 1st Ave South.

Eventually, the water main was shut off around 3:15 a.m.

There were no injuries reported, and it is unknown how much damage was caused to nearby homes

Posted by on Tuesday, June 12, 2018 at 9:30 am 
