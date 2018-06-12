Blogvertorial, Business, Browse > Home Headlines / DAL Law Firm: Is It Time to Revise Your Will?

DAL Law Firm: Is It Time to Revise Your Will?

From Advertiser DAL Law Firm:

Is It Time to Revise Your Will?

The estate planning you build today could be your final gift to those you love most; proactive execution of final wishes and goals can spare your survivors the time, expense, energy and inconvenience of costly, lengthy probate proceedings or litigation. It is important not only to create your estate plan, but to also update it as you experience life changes.

At DAL Law Firm, we are experienced in the preparation of an effective, thoughtful estate plan, and we can help you with originating and updating any plan that provides for your family’s future financial security. Our office can help you prepare for the distribution of your assets and property by learning about your financial situation. We evaluate a variety of strategies and alternatives for effective asset transfer, including the use of wills and trusts.

How do you know if it is time to update your will? While your estate plan should be reviewed and updated periodically, there are a number of life events which may necessitate a revision to your estate plan. And while you may not have experienced the following, if someone who is named in your will has, you may want to evaluate whether or not you should revise your will.

These events could include:

Marriage

Divorce

Birth of children (or grandchildren)

Moving out of state

Death of someone named in your will

If you or someone in your will has experienced any of the above, or there has been another significant life event which may require the revision of your will, give our office a call. Contact our office today at (206) 408-8158 for a complimentary consultation to ensure that you have a proper estate plan in place.

“Darcel Lobo was very helpful and helped us complete our estate plan, which we had been putting off for years. I’m so happy we have our wills completed and will certainly go back to her again if we need to.”

DAL Law Firm is conveniently located in Normandy Park, Washington. We serve clients in Washington cities such as Normandy Park, Des Moines, Burien, SeaTac, Tukwila, Federal Way, Renton, Kent, Seattle, Bellevue, Redmond, Issaquah, Kirkland and others throughout King County.

Contact us:

19803 1st Avenue S.

Suite 200

Normandy Park, WA 98148 T (206) 408-8158

F (206) 374-2810

E [email protected] http://www.dallawfirm.com https://www.facebook.com/DAL-Law-Firm-203308630032502/

