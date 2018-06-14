Crime, Browse > Home Headlines / ‘Active shooter’ shoots, hits 4 cars on SR 509 Wednesday afternoon

‘Active shooter’ shoots, hits 4 cars on SR 509 Wednesday afternoon

No Comments Print This Post

From our sister site The B-Town Blog:

By Scott Schaefer

A huge police turnout on and around SR 509 near where south Burien meets the SeaTac City limits was in response to an ‘active shooter’ who shot and hit four vehicles on the freeway Wednesday afternoon, June 13.

The Washington State Patrol said that shots were fired on the freeway around 1:30 p.m., and that four vehicles traveling southbound were hit by a shooter who may have been hiding in the trees.

Despite some dramatic damage to vehicles – including one large bullet hole in a driver’s side window – there were no injuries.

Renton SWAT team along with King County Guardian one – searching Sr-509 where vehicles were struck. WSP detectives on scene now, investigating damaged vehicles. pic.twitter.com/0qbZWPyHtc — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) June 13, 2018

SR 509 was closed or very restricted most of the afternoon, and motorists were advised to stay away from the area.

Troopers and police spent 4-5 hours searching for the shooter, and were asking anyone nearby to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

Despite the huge police response and search, as of 8 p.m. no shooting suspect(s) had been found.

WSP announced that it completed its investigation at 8:37 p.m. and that all lanes of the freeway were re-opened.

Sr-509 & 188th shooting scene investigation is complete. All lanes of Sr-509 are back open. — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) June 14, 2018

Here’s video released by @KCSOAirsupport showing some scenes from the intense search east of SR 509 near S. 168th Street on some abandoned roads near the airport, looking like a scene straight out of a war film with fully-armed police, K-9 units and even a drone scouring the landscape:

Clips of the search for the shooter that hit 4 vehicles along SR 509 near SeaTac airport. https://t.co/00lNlk0itB — KCSOAirsupport (@KCSOAirsupport) June 14, 2018

Burien resident Jennifer Fichamba sent us this photo – which she took from her bedroom window – showing an armed police sniper laying on top of an SUV on SR 509 aiming a long rifle during the intense search:

Side streets were also heavily affected as traffic was re-routed off the freeway.

One witness who drove through the area on S. 188th Street near Des Moines Memorial Drive in SeaTac told The B-Town Blog that he saw numerous heavily-armed Troopers and police with high-powered rifles on the scene:

Here’s a short statement from Trooper Rick Johnson courtesy KING-5:

Read the full story here.

6 SHARES Facebook Twitter



