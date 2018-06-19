Des Moines Police Chief issues letter to community regarding recent crimes

1 Comment Print This Post

On Tuesday, June 19, 2018, new Des Moines Police Chief issued a letter to the community discussing some recent crimes in the area.

The letter discusses recent crimes, including an assault at a boat launch, a possible drowning at Redondo, a homicide in SeaTac as well as other incidents.

Thomas promises that there will be “an increased police presence in Redondo, starting this weekend and continuing throughout the summer.”

” I would like to update you on these incidents and then provide you with our short and long-term plans to address crime and quality of life issues,” Thomas said in the letter.

Here’s the letter in its entirety:

June 19, 2018 There have been several incidents recently in South King County that have caused concern for our community. I would like to update you on these incidents and then provide you with our short and long-term plans to address crime and quality of life issues. Redondo Beach boat launch assault — The suspects in this incident have b.n identified and their arrests are pending.

Homicide in Kent — A suspect has been identified and an arrest is pending.

Possible drowning at Redondo Pier — Still under investigation, but nothing so far to indicate foul play involved.

Homicide in SeaTac — A suspect has been identified and an arrest is pending. The assault case at Redondo was made a top-priority case for our department and I am pleased to say that the suspects have all been identified and their arrests are imminent. Beginning this weekend, and continuing throughout the summer, we will be staffing the Redondo area primarily on the weekend with extra officers as available to maintain order and ensure a family friendly environment. Our department will be working with our City Attorney to explore closing/permit only parking at the City lot in Redondo after 10:00 p.m. We will be discussing with the City Manager and City Council ways to create a residential parking zone to address parking issues that may be caused by closing the Redondo lot, and we will work with local businesses to ensure that parking is available for their customers. We have identified other crime and quality of life issues in Des Moines that we have not been able to address as effectively as we would like due concerns with our current staffing resources. We are actively working to identity some short-term initiatives to aggressively address these issues. Our top priority as a police department is to keep Des Moines and our officers safe. We also want to provide for a high quality of life in our neighborhoods. To make this happen we will need strategic deployment of personnel. I have been working with our City Manager to identify and effectively deploy our resources in the most effective manner possible. We have been working with the Washington State Fusion Center to get us up and running with a credible crime analysis program. This will allow us to better utilize intelligence led policing and deploy our resources to be in the right places at the right times. We are also strategizing to get street crime detectives that will have the primary mission of problem solving community concerns and quickly following up on crime issues that are impacting our businesses and neighborhoods. As your new Chief, I am instilling a proactive policing philosophy where we go after criminals and work to address problems before they occur. Our staff are committed to this change in philosophy and we will do everything in our power to effectively serve our community. Finally, if you see anything suspicious or have any concerns regarding your safety, or the safety of others, please call 911 and officers will respond accordingly. Thank you,

Ken Thomas

Police Chief

1 SHARES Facebook Twitter



