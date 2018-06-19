Crime, Featured Stories, Browse > Home Headlines / Woman found floating face down in water off Redondo Boardwalk Sunday



Des Moines Police responded to a possible drowning in the 28700 block of Redondo Beach Drive (map below) on Sunday, June 18.

Police say that a family had been walking together on the boardwalk just after midnight Sunday morning when they observed a subject “flopping” in the water.

One of the family members called 911 from their cell phone to report the incident.

Des Moines Police Officers responded with members of South King Fire & Rescue. SKFR deployed a rescue swimmer and the 56-year old woman was removed from the water.

SKFR began life saving efforts, and the subject was transported to Highline Hospital for further treatment.

It is unknown how or why this individual came to be in the water.

This incident is still under investigation by the Des Moines Police Department.

Redondp Beach Drive between Redondo Shores Drive and 287th is close for a incident. More information to follow. KM pic.twitter.com/puQFf6BLIL — Des Moines Police, WA (@DesMoinesPolice) June 18, 2018

Female found floating face down just off the boardwalk in Redondo. Rescue swimmer brought the female to shore and fire personnel began CPR. King County Medics transported the female to the hospital. — Des Moines Police, WA (@DesMoinesPolice) June 18, 2018

