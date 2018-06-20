Police chase results in homicide investigation arrest Tuesday night

No Comments Print This Post

After a chase through Des Moines, Kent Police arrested an adult male Tuesday night, June 19, in the investigation into the suspicious circumstances surrounding an 18-year old Des Moines woman’s death.

As our sister site I Love Kent previously reported, on Saturday, June 16, 2018, at approximately 7:42 p.m., Kent patrol units responded to a welfare check on a trail in the area of 24600 26th Place S. in Kent.

Upon arrival, an adult female victim was located next to the trail in the wooded area. The victim was unconscious and unresponsive with labored breathing. Lifesaving efforts were attempted; however, she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim was later identified as an 18-year-old Des Moines resident. She sustained one fatal gunshot wound, and it was determined that this would be a homicide investigation.

Investigators worked tirelessly on the case, and Tuesday night (June 19) around 11:45 p.m., Kent Detectives received information that led them to a house in South Seattle where the victim’s missing car was located, parked in the driveway. Detectives believed the suspect, identified as a 19-year-old SeaTac resident, was inside the location.

While personnel and resources were being staged, Detectives applied for an arrest warrant, and the suspect left the residence fleeing in the victim’s vehicle. A felony stop was attempted; however, the suspect fled and a pursuit ensued leading into Des Moines. The suspect traveled westbound on Kent Des Moines Road and went north on Marine View Drive.

Officers were able to successfully spike the vehicle tires during this pursuit, causing the tires to go flat. Shortly thereafter, officers were able to initiate a successful PIT maneuver, disabling the vehicle and ending the pursuit. Kent Police with the assistance of Des Moines Police were able to take the suspect into custody without incident.

“This arrest comes as a result of continuous hard work around-the-clock by our Detectives. It is also a great example of how well Law Enforcement agencies work together with one common goal, to get the bad guy off our streets. I would like to thank Des Moines PD for their assistance. This is a terrible tragedy, and we are working hard to bring justice to the family of the victim,” stated Kent Police Chief Rafael Padilla.

Investigators have not yet named the suspect, as he has not officially been charged.

DMPD units assisted in a pursuit to catch a suspect wanted in a homicide. Suspect in custody after a successful PIT maneuver. No injuries to suspect or officers. pic.twitter.com/KzzhpWfLkv — Des Moines Police, WA (@DesMoinesPolice) June 20, 2018

1 SHARES Facebook Twitter



