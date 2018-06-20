Crime, Browse > Home Headlines / Three arrested in connection to assault at Redondo boat launch last weekend

Three arrested in connection to assault at Redondo boat launch last weekend

On Tuesday, June 19, at approximately 3 p.m. Des Moines Detectives contacted six individuals associated with the assault incident that occurred at Redondo this past weekend.

Police say that an off-duty police officer was trying to get his boat out of the water, and asked a group to move their vehicles out of the way.

The group then verbally and physically assaulted the man, including hitting him in the head.

Reports are that one member of the group brandished a gun and pointed it at the officer.

As a result of the investigation three subjects have been arrested.

An 18-year old Federal Way resident arrested for investigation of Assault 2 involving a firearm

An 18-year old Federal Way resident arrested for Assault 4 and Malicious Mischief 3

A 16-year old Federal Way resident arrested for Assault 4

This investigation is ongoing and will be submitted to the prosecutor’s office for filing of charges.

