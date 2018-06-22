Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Open Houses: Gregory Heights, Des Moines, SeaTac, Browns Point, West Seattle
Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding five great Open Houses this weekend!
The first is a rare new construction in Gregory Heights:
Beautiful views of Mountains and Valley.
High quality 5 bedroom, 4 bath home features nine foot ceilings and plenty of natural light.
The main floor includes a junior master bedroom.
Open concept great room design with dining area and designer kitchen with walk-in pantry.
Ideal home management room.
Upstairs master suite has a five-piece bath and view deck.
Three car garage (one double bay and one single).
Plus extra parking.
Minutes to downtown Seattle.
WHEN: Grand Opening!
- Saturday, June 23: Noon – 3 p.m.
- Sunday June 24: Noon – 3 p.m.
WHERE:
- 16016 9th Ave SW, Burien, WA 98166 (MAP, or see below)
INFO:
- List Price: $924,950
- MLS Number: 1212007
- Bedrooms: 5
- Bathrooms: 3.5
- Year Built: 2018
- Approximate House SqFt: 3,076 s.f.
- Approximate Lot SqFt: 7,620 s.f.
SITE FEATURES:
- Brand New Home
- Beautiful views of Mountains and Valley
PHOTOS (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):
Click here to view the full, detailed listing.
Next is a beautiful Classic Cape Cod View home with endless possibilities!
The elegant and inviting main house has 3 bedrooms and 2.25 baths that is truly a work of art.
The large entertainment size kitchen is a chef’s dream.
The upstairs master suite has french doors to a private view deck.
There lower level has 2 full M.I.L. apartments! 1 apartment can be connects to the main house and could be used as 4th bedroom and rec room.
The two car garage has a loft space above.
Income Opportunities!
WHEN:
- Saturday, June 23: Noon – 3 p.m.
WHERE:
- 24037 Marine View Dr S Des Moines, WA 98198 (MAP, or see below)
INFO:
- List Price: $900,000
- MLS Number: 1303386
- Bedrooms: 5
- Bathrooms: 4
- Year Built: 1986
- Approximate House SqFt: 3,090 s.f.
- Approximate Lot SqFt: 10,000 s.f.
SITE FEATURES:
- 2nd Kitchen
- Bath Off Master
- Dble Pane/Strm Windw
- Dining Room
- French Doors
- Loft
PHOTOS (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):
Click here to view full, detailed listing.
The next Open House is this Dream New Construction:
Completely finished and ready for move-in!
Impeccable 3,340 sq ft two story home with 5 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms.
Main floor has junior master suite with its own full bath and walk-in closet.
Main floor also has chefs delight kitchen with quartz counters, breakfast bar, spacious pantry and stainless appliances.
Upstairs master has 5-piece bath and large walk-in closet.
Well-sized bonus upstairs with deck.
Located on a large lot and has easy access to everything.
WHEN:
- Friday, June 22: 3:30 – 6:30 p.m.
- Saturday, June 23: 2 – 5 p.m.
WHERE:
-
3527 S 198th Street, SeaTac, WA 98188 (MAP, or see below)
INFO:
- List Price: $724,950
- MLS Number: 1311628
- Bedrooms: 5
- Bathrooms: 3.5
- Year Built: 2018
- Approximate House SqFt: 3,340 s.f.
- Approximate Lot SqFt: 12,900 s.f.
SITE FEATURES:
- 2nd Master BR
- Bath Off Master
- Dble Pane/Strm Windw
- Dining Room
- Vaulted Ceilings
- Pantry
- Walk-in Closet
PHOTOS (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):
Click here to view full, detailed listing.
Next is an extraordinary home with sweeping, unobstructed views of Mt. Rainier, City, Bay and Port:
This 4000+ sq. ft. 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bathroom house has it all.
Great room style, kitchen, dining and family room.
The formal dining room and living room are adjacent the great room giving a rare opportunity for large gatherings or formal entertaining!
There are two large master suites one on the main floor and one on the lower level.
Huge rec room and impressive office.
WHEN:
- Sunday, June 24: Noon – 3 p.m.
WHERE:
- 906 Browns Point Blvd., Tacoma, WA 98422 (MAP, or see below)
INFO:
- List Price: $749,000
- MLS Number: 1270289
- Bedrooms: 4
- Bathrooms: 3.5
- Year Built: 1988
- Approximate House SqFt: 4,898 s.f.
- Approximate Lot SqFt: 13,000 s.f.
SITE FEATURES:
- Wet Bar
- 2nd Master BR
- Bath Off Master
- Dble Pane/Strm Windw
- Dining Room
- Fireplace in Mstr BR
- French Doors
- Security System
- Vaulted Ceilings
PHOTOS (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):
Click here to view full, detailed listing.
The final Open House is a picturesque 1918 Craftsman style home in West Seattle:
Original charm remains throughout including wax glass, original windows, laundry shoot and knobs.
Covered front porch. Spacious living room and dining room.
Dining room is complete with a beautiful chandelier.
Well-sized kitchen has eating nook and adjoins an entertainment sized deck.
Downstairs has one bedroom and craft room/shop area.
Upstairs has three bedrooms.
Master bedroom has city view.
Located on one of North Admiral’s best streets and locations.
WHEN:
- Friday, June 22: 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, June 23: 1 – 4 p.m.
WHERE:
- 2121 41st Ave SW, West Seattle, WA 98116 (MAP, or see below)
INFO:
- List Price: $949,950
- MLS Number: 1305242
- Bedrooms: 4
- Bathrooms: 2.25
- Year Built: 1918
- Approximate House SqFt: 2,540 s.f.
- Approximate Lot SqFt: 5,750 s.f.
SITE FEATURES:
- Dining Room
- French Doors
- Pantry
- Deck
- Outbuildings
- RV Parking
PHOTOS (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):
Click here to view full, detailed listing.
Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” and follow them on Facebook.
