Des Moines Gospel Chapel’s ‘On the Go’ Day Camp starts Monday, July 30, from 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., and runs through Friday, Aug. 3.



We still have room for some more registrations in our much loved Day Camp.

If your children are entering 1st-6th grades in the Fall, we’d love to have them come and celebrate Day Camp!

We have fun games, super crafts, skills projects and outstanding outings.

Flyers can be downloaded from our website: www.dmgc.org.

Call and reserve your child’s spot at 206-878-2145 or email us at [email protected].