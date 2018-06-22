Crime, Browse > Home Headlines / Officer-involved shooting in Normandy Park sends 1 to hospital early Friday

Officer-involved shooting in Normandy Park sends 1 to hospital early Friday

From our sister site The Normandy Park Blog:

An officer-involved shooting in Normandy Park sent one to the hospital early Friday morning, June 22.

The incident happened just before 5 a.m. Friday, when a subject was shot in the shoulder by a Normandy Park Police officer during a traffic stop in the 21600 block of 6th Ave South (map below).

Reports are that there was a confrontation outside the man’s car, and police back-up had to be called.

