New ‘Art in the Park’ Art Market will be featured at 2018 Waterland Festival

Des Moines’ annual Waterland Festival will be adding ‘Art in the Park’ to this year’s lineup.

The two-day art market, “Art in the Park,” will be at the 2018 Fest on July 21 and 22. Destination Des Moines hosts the tradition and has partnered with NW Art Alliance to add the art market, featuring local artists from the alliance. In addition to the traditional activities, festival goers will be able to shop the artists’ handcrafted pieces on the waterfront throughout Des Moines Beach Park.

Other festival activities include the Des Moines Farmers Market, Wheels and Keels Classic Car and Wooden Boat Show, the annual Seafair Waterland Parade and Children’s Carnival.

WHO: Seattle Southside Regional Tourism Authority, Destination Des Moines and the Northwest Art Alliance

WHAT: Waterland Festival, new art market, “Art in the Park”

WHEN: Weekend of July 21 – 22, 2018

WHERE: Des Moines Beach Park, 22307 Dock Ave S, Des Moines, WA 98198, Des Moines, WA 98198

SCHEDULE: Waterland Festival schedule and details are listed below; for more information, visit https://www.seattlesouthside.com/event/waterland-festival-in-des-moines/21/

Art in the Park – Saturday, July 21, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., and Sunday, July 22 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Stroll through Des Moines Beach Park and enjoy this newly added art market where you can shop handcrafted pieces by local artists from NW Art Alliance.

The Children's Carnival – Saturday, July 21 and Sunday, July 22, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The Children’s Carnival, which is a wonderful family event at Des Moines Beach Park, will be available both days of the Festival. Kids can play on inflatable bounce houses, climb the rock climbing wall and enjoy tasty carnival food.

The Des Moines Farmers Market – Saturday, July 21, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The highly regarded Des Moines Farmers Market is a great place to visit at the Des Moines Marina and features wonderful fresh fruit and vegetables, outstanding bakery items, beautiful flowers and delicious food vendors.

The Seafair Waterland Parade – Saturday, July 21 at 5:45 p.m.

Families can line the street of Des Moines Memorial Drive to watch the annual Seafair Waterland Parade, beginning with the Children’s Parade at 5:45 p.m. followed by the Grand Parade at 6 p.m. Both parades feature a variety of music, dance groups and more!

Wheels & Keels Classic Car and Wooden Boat Show – Friday, July 20 – Sunday, July 22

Wooden Boat Show – July 20, 4 p.m. – 8 p.m., July 21 & 22, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Classic Car Show – July 22 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Admire classic cars and wooden boats at the Wheels & Keels Classic Car and Wooden Boat Show. Both car owners and car enthusiasts can enjoy this popular event that showcases an average of 175 classic cars and also features live music, food vendors, and a beer and wine garden. The Wooden Boat Show gives boat owners the opportunity to show off their boats to the public. Typically 24 classic wooden boats are on display at The Des Moines Marina for viewing.

