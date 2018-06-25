‘Smoke on the Water’ Community BBQ fireworks fundraiser will be Wed., July 11

Destination Des Moines’ 2018 ‘Smoke on the Water’ Community BBQ – a fundraiser for the city’s 4th of July Fireworks – will be held from 5–7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 11 at Des Moines Beach Park.

Included in this event will be a Beer & Wine Garden, as well as Root Beer Garden.

And afterwards, ‘Borrowed Time’ will play the music of Styx live at the Summer Concert Series.

“Our terrific BBQ chef from last year is returning and we hope for an even better turn out this year with a great band performing at the kick off of the Beach Park Music Series in the Des Moines Beach Park Meadow.”

Tickets On Sale Now at Salon Michelle, the Marina Office, or online at Brown Paper Tickets:

$15 Adults

$12 Seniors

$9 Kids (3 – 11yo)

Under 3 FREE

More info here: https://www.facebook.com/events/263741557532212/

