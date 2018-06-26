Blogvertorial, Business, Browse > Home Headlines / Learn about Birds, Bees, Butterflies & more at Zenith Holland’s FREE classes!

Sponsored Post

Advertiser Zenith Holland Gardens in Des Moines will be offering FREE garden classes on the next two upcoming Saturdays – June 30 and July 7 – from 1-2 p.m.

Zenith Holland Gardens is a great destination for all the best in out-of-the ordinary, high quality plants of all sorts, whimsical garden art and products to keep your garden growing like all get out.

They are also are host to knowledgeable garden pros who share their knowledge in classes free and open to all at their customers many weekends of the year.

Here are two upcoming classes which will arm you with the knowledge to attract the birds bees and insects you desire, and keep out insect pests.

Saturday, June 30, 1-2 p.m., Hummingbird, Bee & Butterfly Gardens: Learn which plant shape, color and style of flower Hummingbirds, Bees and Butterflies love and the many methods to attract these important pollinators into your garden. Join us as we welcome Cyndi Stuart. One of our most popular classes!

Saturday, July 7, 1-2 p.m., Good Bugs, Bad Bugs: Insect Pests and their beneficial Predators. The PNW is host to many destructive insects pests and also many beneficial species that rely on those “bad” bugs for food. The relationship between lady bugs & aphids is known to many gardeners but that is just the tip of the iceberg. Come learn how to identifying your enemy and how to control them. Insect life cycles, different control methods, and plants that will repel your trouble maker will be discussed in detail. Emily will have samples of the actual baddies to observe and some good guys and girls also-with Emily Wilkins.

For more information, visit https://www.zenithholland.com/classes.html.

Zenith Holland Gardens

23260 Marine View Drive South

Des Moines, WA 98198 Phone 206-878-7002 Website: ZenithHolland.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZenithHollandGardens/

