VIDEO: Des Moines Police seeking public's help identifying burglary suspects

The Des Moines Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying these residential burglary suspects – the male forced open a door to a residence and stole firearms:

If you recognize these two, please forward all information to Detective J. West at 206-870-7612.

