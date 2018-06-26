Browse > Home / Crime, Headlines, Video / VIDEO: Des Moines Police seeking public’s help identifying burglary suspects

VIDEO: Des Moines Police seeking public's help identifying burglary suspects


The Des Moines Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying these residential burglary suspects – the male forced open a door to a residence and stole firearms:

Please help DMPD identify these residential burglary suspects. The male suspect forced open a door to a residence and stole firearms. Please forward all information to Detective J. West @ 206-870-7612

Posted by Des Moines, WA Police Department on Tuesday, June 26, 2018

If you recognize these two, please forward all information to Detective J. West at 206-870-7612.

