Here’s the schedule for the 4th of July ‘Fireworks Over Des Moines’

Here’s the schedule and info for the 4th of July Celebration with Fireworks Over Des Moines on Wednesday, July 4, 2018:

Family Friendly day of fun in celebration of the 4th of July Independence Day!

This is a community event and donations are gladly welcomed at all of the points of entry to the marina. It takes over $40,000 in cash donations and in-kind service donations to make this event happen every year.

​Wednesday, July 4th event schedule:

All Day: Fishing Pier Closed for public use -Dock Street Closed to traffic

Noon: Merry Makers Inc. & Food Trucks are up and running

Merry Makers is our vendor for a Kids Carnival on the 4th and at the Waterland Festival July 21-22nd.

Tickets sold at the event for Bounce Houses, Fun HouseMaze, Bungy Run, Obstacle Course, Climbing wall, mini golf, & more for the kids.

Barricades and Professional Staff checks at all Marina Entry Points.

5 p.m.: Beer/Wine Garden Opens

7 p.m.: Live Music Starts with The Rockodiles

$10 entry fee to beer garden this year. Entry fee includes your first beverage and a wrist band to come and go from the beer garden. 21+ w/ID.

ID IS REQUIRED TO ENTER BEER GARDEN UNDER WA STATE LAW.

10:20 p.m.: FIREWORKS!!

11 p.m.: Beach Park closes

Keep in mind, any ADA vehicles or access vans will not be allowed to leave the marina floor until AFTER all foot traffic is cleared after the fireworks show.

DONATIONS accepted all year and at the entry area to the marina. You can also help by buying tickets to the Community BBQ held on July 11th this year. Click HERE to see more info.

EVENT RULES:

All bags, purses, strollers, coolers, etc will be checked at all points of entry to the marina by professional staff.

Please respect the following NO’s:

​​No personal Fireworks

No personal BBQ’s

No bicycles, skateboards, or recreational wheels with the exception of ADA medical wheels

No alcohol or drugs. It is illegal to smoke cannabis in public and therefore not allowed at the event.

No pets ~ please leave your furry friends safely at home

Absolutely bring your family, friends, lawn chairs, blankets, sunscreen, WATER, and smiling faces for a fun day in the sun!

​Beach Park and Marina are located at 22307 Dock Avenue, Des Moines, WA

​PARKING: There is very limited parking available on the south end of the marina. Be careful not to park in reserved marina tenant or Anthony’s parking areas. The marina parking fees apply: $5 all day or with annual pass.

​We recommend carpooling or walking down from surface street parking. Keep in mind you will NOT be able to access dock street from the north end of the marina. Dock street closes to all traffic, except resident parking, for the entire day.