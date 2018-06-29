Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Open Houses: New Gregory Heights, Seahurst Cape Cod, SeaTac Condo, Dream Home & Renton
Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding five great Open Houses this weekend!
The first is a rare new construction in Gregory Heights:
Beautiful views of Mountains and Valley.
High quality 5 bedroom, 4 bath home features nine foot ceilings and plenty of natural light.
The main floor includes a junior master bedroom.
Open concept great room design with dining area and designer kitchen with walk-in pantry.
Ideal home management room.
Upstairs master suite has a five-piece bath and view deck.
Three car garage (one double bay and one single).
Plus extra parking.
Minutes to downtown Seattle.
WHEN:
- Friday, June 29: 4 – 6 p.m.
- Saturday, June 30: Noon – 2 p.m.
- Sunday July 1: Noon – 2 p.m.
WHERE:
- 16016 9th Ave SW, Burien, WA 98166 (MAP, or see below)
INFO:
- List Price: $924,950
- MLS Number: 1212007
- Bedrooms: 5
- Bathrooms: 3.5
- Year Built: 2018
- Approximate House SqFt: 3,076 s.f.
- Approximate Lot SqFt: 7,620 s.f.
SITE FEATURES:
- Brand New Home
- Beautiful views of Mountains and Valley
PHOTOS (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):
Click here to view the full, detailed listing.
The next home is a Cape Cod Seahurst beauty with majestic Sound & Mountain views on a serene and manicured corner lot:
Quiet sought after street in Burien/Seahurst!
Cozy view front porch & extensive new Timberteck wrap around & backyard entertainment size deck.
Huge kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, large island & views.
Soulful sunsets from the main level & even more impressive from the large upper master bedroom.
Hickory floors, updated windows & indoor sauna.
Newer roof, furnace & H2O.
Large lower TV/family room with electronic fireplace.
Epic opportunity!
WHEN:
- Saturday, June 30: 1 – 4 p.m.
- Sunday, July 1: 1 – 4 p.m.
WHERE:
- 14331 22nd Ave SW, Burien, WA 98166 (MAP, or see below)
INFO:
- List Price: $899,950
- MLS Number: 1302272
- Bedrooms: 5
- Bathrooms: 2.75
- Year Built: 1948
- Approximate House SqFt: 3,300 s.f.
- Approximate Lot SqFt: 9,900 s.f.
SITE FEATURES:
- Bath Off Master
- Dble Pane/Strm Windw
- Dining Room
- Sauna
- Skylights
PHOTOS (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):
Click here to view full, detailed listing.
The next Open House is a conveniently located home just minutes to I-5 and easy access to I-405:
This is a spacious 1 BR, 1 BA unit with an open layout and fresh paint.
Featuring a generous bedroom with a walk-in closet and utility room with full sized W/D.
Enjoy your morning coffee on the deck with plenty of room for a grill too!
Ample storage available in the attached 1-car garage.
Community includes a sport court and playground.
Perfect commute to SeaTac, Boeing, Westfield, Amazon and more!
No rental cap!
WHEN:
- Saturday, June 30: Noon –3 p.m.
- Sunday, July 1: 1 – 4 p.m.
WHERE:
- 21507 42nd Ave S. Unit E4, SeaTac, WA 98198 (MAP, or see below)
INFO:
- List Price: $239,000
- MLS Number: 1318718
- Bedrooms: 1
- Bathrooms: 1
- Year Built: 2004
- Approximate House SqFt: 802 s.f.
- Approximate Lot SqFt: 9,900 s.f.
SITE FEATURES:
- Balcony/Deck/Patio
- Insulated Windows
- Vaulted Ceilings
- Walk-in Closet
PHOTOS (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):
Click here to view full, detailed listing.
Next up is this Dream New Construction:
Completely finished and ready for move-in!
Impeccable 3,340 sq ft two story home with 5 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms.
Main floor has junior master suite with its own full bath and walk-in closet.
Main floor also has chefs delight kitchen with quartz counters, breakfast bar, spacious pantry and stainless appliances.
Upstairs master has 5-piece bath and large walk-in closet.
Well-sized bonus upstairs with deck.
Located on a large lot and has easy access to everything.
WHEN:
- Saturday, June 30: Noon – 2 p.m.
- Sunday, July 1: Noon – 2 p.m.
WHERE:
- 3527 S 198th Street, SeaTac, WA 98188 (MAP, or see below)
INFO:
- List Price: $724,950
- MLS Number: 1311628
- Bedrooms: 5
- Bathrooms: 3.5
- Year Built: 2018
- Approximate House SqFt: 3,340 s.f.
- Approximate Lot SqFt: 12,900 s.f.
SITE FEATURES:
- 2nd Master BR
- Bath Off Master
- Dble Pane/Strm Windw
- Dining Room
- Vaulted Ceilings
- Pantry
- Walk-in Closet
PHOTOS (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):
Click here to view full, detailed listing.
The final Open House is in the Issaquah School District:
Ideal, large 1,520 square foot rambler in desirable Maple Hills location.
Classic and traditionally styled one level home.
Home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with 2 car garage with new insulated door and motor.
Interior boasts both a living room and sunken family room with fireplace.
Master bedroom has its own bath.
Gas furnace and hot water.
Spacious lot has extra parking available along side garage.
Don’t miss the ideal generator.
Maple Hills Amenities.
Must see!
WHEN:
- Friday, June 29: Noon – 1:30 p.m.
- Saturday June 30 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Sunday, July 1: Noon – 3 p.m.
WHERE:
- 14826 206th Ave SE, Renton, WA 98059 (MAP, or see below)
INFO:
- List Price: $439,950
- MLS Number: 1311628
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 2
- Year Built: 1978
- Approximate House SqFt: 1,540 s.f.
- Approximate Lot SqFt: 13,020 s.f.
SITE FEATURES:
- Wired for Generator
- Bath Off Master
- Ceiling Fan(s)
- Dble Pane/Strm Windw
- Dining Room
- High Tech Cabling
- Pantry
PHOTOS (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):
Click here to view full, detailed listing.
Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” and follow them on Facebook.
