Donors needed for Blood Drive at Des Moines Farmers Market Saturday
There will be a Blood Drive at the Des Moines Waterfront Farmers Market this Saturday, June 30, and donors are needed.
“Donate, and you could help save 3 lives!”
There are still 19 open appointments, please help fill a spot:
- Sign up HERE to reserve your preferred time!
- Or email [email protected] with sponsor code 3859
WHERE: Des Moines Waterfront Farmers Market – Bloodmobile will be in the north end of Marina Parking Lot
WHEN: Saturday, June 30: 10:00 am to 3:00 pm (closed 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm)
Walk-ins always welcome around scheduled donors!
Before donating, don’t forget to:
- Get plenty of REST
- EAT something substantial (before and after you donate)
- Stay HYDRATED (watch your coffee intake)
- Bring your PHOTO ID