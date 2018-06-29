Browse > Home / Headlines, Volunteer / Donors needed for Blood Drive at Des Moines Farmers Market Saturday

Donors needed for Blood Drive at Des Moines Farmers Market Saturday


There will be a Blood Drive at the Des Moines Waterfront Farmers Market this Saturday, June 30, and donors are needed.

“Donate, and you could help save 3 lives!”

There are still 19 open appointments, please help fill a spot:

WHERE: Des Moines Waterfront Farmers Market – Bloodmobile will be in the north end of Marina Parking Lot

WHEN: Saturday, June 30: 10:00 am to 3:00 pm (closed 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm)

Walk-ins always welcome around scheduled donors!

Before donating, don’t forget to:

  • Get plenty of REST
  • EAT something substantial (before and after you donate)
  • Stay HYDRATED (watch your coffee intake)
  • Bring your PHOTO ID

Posted by on Friday, June 29, 2018 at 12:09 pm 
