Des Moines Police Department reminds residents that fireworks are illegal

The Des Moines Police Department would like to remind everyone that – as outlined by Des Moines Municipal Code – the possession and use of “Fireworks” within the City limits of Des Moines is prohibited:

9.42.030 Fireworks Prohibited

Except as authorized by a permit for the public display of fireworks, as defined in RCW 70.77.160, or for religious purposes as authorized by RCW 70.77.311(2), no person, firm or corporation shall manufacture, possess, sell, store, ignite, explode or discharge any fireworks or firecrackers within the city limits of the city of Des Moines. The manufacture, possession, sale, discharge or storage of five pounds or more of fireworks or firecrackers is a misdemeanor. [Ord. 1537 § 1, 2012: Ord. 1362 § 3],

As provided for in the Des Moines Municipal Code, any violation of this ordinance is subject to a $513 penalty and confiscation of the illegal “fireworks.”

9.42.130 Penalties

(1) Unless otherwise noted, a violation or failure to comply with any part of this chapter is a class 1 civil infraction. Any person who violates any portion of this chapter shall be subject to having their fireworks confiscated as provided in RCW 70.77.435.

(2) A person is guilty of a separate offense for each action which violates any provision of, or any order, rule, or regulation made pursuant to, this chapter.

(3) Civil proceedings to enforce this chapter may be brought in the city of Des Moines municipal court or in the superior court for King County. [Ord. 1537 § 2, 2012: Ord. 1362 § 13, 2005.]