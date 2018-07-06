Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Open Houses: Gregory Heights, Normandy Park Waterfront, SeaTac, Seattle, Bothell
Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding five great Open Houses this weekend!
The first is a rare new construction in Gregory Heights:
Beautiful views of Mountains and Valley.
High quality 5 bedroom, 4 bath home features nine foot ceilings and plenty of natural light.
The main floor includes a junior master bedroom.
Open concept great room design with dining area and designer kitchen with walk-in pantry.
Ideal home management room.
Upstairs master suite has a five-piece bath and view deck.
Three car garage (one double bay and one single).
Plus extra parking.
Minutes to downtown Seattle.
WHEN:
- Saturday, July 7: Noon – 3 p.m.
WHERE:
- 16016 9th Ave SW, Burien, WA 98166 (MAP, or see below)
INFO:
- List Price: $924,950
- MLS Number: 1212007
- Bedrooms: 5
- Bathrooms: 3.5
- Year Built: 2018
- Approximate House SqFt: 3,076 s.f.
- Approximate Lot SqFt: 7,620 s.f.
SITE FEATURES:
- Brand New Home
- Bath Off Master
- Dble Pane/Strm Windw
- Dining Room
- Vaulted Ceilings
- Pantry
- Walk-in Closet
- Beautiful views of Mountains and Valley
PHOTOS (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):
Click here to view the full, detailed listing.
The next Open House is one of the finest waterfront homes in Normandy Park:
Imagine yourself here!
Step onto the beach waterfront home on Normandy Terrace.
100 (per KCR) of no bank Puget Sound waterfront footage.
Finest waterfront home opportunity in a long while in Normandy Park.
Expansive, wide views of Puget Sound, Mountains & shipping traffic.
Ideal outdoor deck and hot tub.
All located on a large, fully fenced, gated flat lot with ample parking.
Home is move-in ready w/new carpets.
Lot A Beach Rights which includes boat launch.
Easy access to downtown and airport.
WHEN:
- Sunday, July 8: 1 – 4 p.m.
WHERE:
- 18505 Normandy Terrace SW, Normandy Park, WA 98166 (MAP, or see below).
INFO:
- List Price: $2,400,000
- MLS Number: 1166940
- Bedrooms: 4
- Bathrooms: 3
- Year Built: 1979
- Approximate House SqFt: 3,210 s.f.
- Approximate Lot SqFt: 28,063 s.f.
Site Features:
- Wired for Generator
- Bath Off Master
- Dble Pane/Strm Windw
- Dining Room
- Walk-in Closet
- Deck
- Gated Entry
- Hot Tub/Spa
- RV Parking
- Shop
Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):
Click here to view the full, detailed listing.
Next up is this Dream New Construction:
Completely finished and ready for move-in!
Impeccable 3,340 sq ft two story home with 5 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms.
Main floor has junior master suite with its own full bath and walk-in closet.
Main floor also has chefs delight kitchen with quartz counters, breakfast bar, spacious pantry and stainless appliances.
Upstairs master has 5-piece bath and large walk-in closet.
Well-sized bonus upstairs with deck.
Located on a large lot and has easy access to everything.
WHEN:
- Saturday, July 7: 1 – 3 p.m.
- Sunday, July 8: 1 – 3 p.m.
WHERE:
- 3527 S 198th Street, SeaTac, WA 98188 (MAP, or see below)
INFO:
- List Price: $724,950
- MLS Number: 1311628
- Bedrooms: 5
- Bathrooms: 3.5
- Year Built: 2018
- Approximate House SqFt: 3,340 s.f.
- Approximate Lot SqFt: 12,900 s.f.
SITE FEATURES:
- 2nd Master BR
- Bath Off Master
- Dble Pane/Strm Windw
- Dining Room
- Vaulted Ceilings
- Pantry
- Walk-in Closet
PHOTOS (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):
Click here to view full, detailed listing.
The next open house is a stunning contemporary craftsman home in desirable N. Seattle:
Main level features L/D/K with hardwood floors & gas FP, 1/2 bath & SS appliances.
2 generous rooms upstairs with vaulted ceilings & laundry closet in hall.
Bottom level has BR/office & a separate 3/4 bath plus 1-car garage!
Walk Score of 85!
Easy access to freeways and close to UW, Green Lake, shopping, restaurants, bus & future light rail station!
Look no further!
WHEN:
- Saturday, July 7: 1 – 3 p.m.
- Sunday, July 8: 1 – 3 p.m.
WHERE:
- 11316 8th Ave NE Unit B, Seattle, WA 98125 (MAP, or see below).
INFO:
- List Price: $595,000
- MLS Number: 1318832
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 2.25
- Year Built: 2007
- Approximate House SqFt: 1,381 s.f.
- Approximate Lot SqFt: 916 s.f.
SITE FEATURES:
- Bath Off Master
- Dble Pane/Strm Windw
- High Tech Cabling
- Security System
- Skylights
- Vaulted Ceilings
- Pantry
PHOTOS (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):
Click here to view full, detailed listing.
The final open house is a rare opportunity – a beautiful home in a very sought-after neighborhood with easy access to I-5 & 405:
Easy to maintain landscaping with covered patio includes gas and electrical outlets.
Open concept living, stunning quartz counters in kitchen.
Light, bright and inviting entry with cathedral ceiling.
Cul-de-sac on private rd. Master on upper level with 3 additional bedrooms.
Main floor bedroom/ office with 3/4 bath for guests.
Everything is done, move right in!
NOTE: Follow driving directions, not GPS.
WHEN:
- Saturday, July 7: 1 – 3 p.m.
WHERE:
- 19411 Meridian Ave S., Bothell, WA 98012 (MAP, or see below; NOTE: Follow driving directions, not GPS.)
INFO:
- List Price: $724,950
- MLS Number: 1315688
- Bedrooms: 5
- Bathrooms: 2.75
- Year Built: 2016
- Approximate House SqFt: 2,433 s.f.
SITE FEATURES:
- Alarm System
- Balcony/Deck/Patio
- Insulated Windows
- Jetted Tub
- Master Bath
- Vaulted Ceilings
- Walk-in Closet
- Yard
PHOTOS (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):
Click here to view full, detailed listing.
Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” and follow them on Facebook.
