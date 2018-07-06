Sponsored Post

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Open Houses: Gregory Heights, Normandy Park Waterfront, SeaTac, Seattle, Bothell

No Comments Print This Post

Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding five great Open Houses this weekend!

The first is a rare new construction in Gregory Heights:

Beautiful views of Mountains and Valley. High quality 5 bedroom, 4 bath home features nine foot ceilings and plenty of natural light. The main floor includes a junior master bedroom. Open concept great room design with dining area and designer kitchen with walk-in pantry. Ideal home management room. Upstairs master suite has a five-piece bath and view deck. Three car garage (one double bay and one single). Plus extra parking. Minutes to downtown Seattle.

WHEN:

Saturday, July 7: Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE:

16016 9th Ave SW, Burien, WA 98166 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $924,950

MLS Number: 1212007

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 3.5

Year Built: 2018

Approximate House SqFt: 3,076 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 7,620 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Brand New Home

Bath Off Master

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

Vaulted Ceilings

Pantry

Walk-in Closet

Beautiful views of Mountains and Valley

PHOTOS (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to view the full, detailed listing.

The next Open House is one of the finest waterfront homes in Normandy Park:

Imagine yourself here! Step onto the beach waterfront home on Normandy Terrace. 100 (per KCR) of no bank Puget Sound waterfront footage. Finest waterfront home opportunity in a long while in Normandy Park. Expansive, wide views of Puget Sound, Mountains & shipping traffic. Ideal outdoor deck and hot tub. All located on a large, fully fenced, gated flat lot with ample parking. Home is move-in ready w/new carpets. Lot A Beach Rights which includes boat launch. Easy access to downtown and airport.

WHEN:

Sunday, July 8: 1 – 4 p.m.

WHERE:

18505 Normandy Terrace SW, Normandy Park, WA 98166 (MAP, or see below).

INFO:

List Price: $2,400,000

MLS Number: 1166940

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3

Year Built: 1979

Approximate House SqFt: 3,210 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 28,063 s.f.

Site Features:

Wired for Generator

Bath Off Master

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

Walk-in Closet

Deck

Gated Entry

Hot Tub/Spa

RV Parking

Shop

Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to view the full, detailed listing.

Next up is this Dream New Construction:

Completely finished and ready for move-in! Impeccable 3,340 sq ft two story home with 5 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Main floor has junior master suite with its own full bath and walk-in closet. Main floor also has chefs delight kitchen with quartz counters, breakfast bar, spacious pantry and stainless appliances. Upstairs master has 5-piece bath and large walk-in closet. Well-sized bonus upstairs with deck. Located on a large lot and has easy access to everything.

WHEN:

Saturday, July 7: 1 – 3 p.m.

Sunday, July 8: 1 – 3 p.m.

WHERE:

3527 S 198th Street, SeaTac, WA 98188 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $724,950

MLS Number: 1311628

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 3.5

Year Built: 2018

Approximate House SqFt: 3,340 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 12,900 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

2nd Master BR

Bath Off Master

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

Vaulted Ceilings

Pantry

Walk-in Closet

PHOTOS (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to view full, detailed listing.

The next open house is a stunning contemporary craftsman home in desirable N. Seattle:

Main level features L/D/K with hardwood floors & gas FP, 1/2 bath & SS appliances. 2 generous rooms upstairs with vaulted ceilings & laundry closet in hall. Bottom level has BR/office & a separate 3/4 bath plus 1-car garage! Walk Score of 85! Easy access to freeways and close to UW, Green Lake, shopping, restaurants, bus & future light rail station! Look no further!

WHEN:

Saturday, July 7: 1 – 3 p.m.

Sunday, July 8: 1 – 3 p.m.

WHERE:

11316 8th Ave NE Unit B, Seattle, WA 98125 (MAP, or see below).

INFO:

List Price: $595,000

MLS Number: 1318832

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2.25

Year Built: 2007

Approximate House SqFt: 1,381 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 916 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Bath Off Master

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

High Tech Cabling

Security System

Skylights

Vaulted Ceilings

Pantry

PHOTOS (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to view full, detailed listing.

The final open house is a rare opportunity – a beautiful home in a very sought-after neighborhood with easy access to I-5 & 405:

Easy to maintain landscaping with covered patio includes gas and electrical outlets. Open concept living, stunning quartz counters in kitchen. Light, bright and inviting entry with cathedral ceiling. Cul-de-sac on private rd. Master on upper level with 3 additional bedrooms. Main floor bedroom/ office with 3/4 bath for guests. Everything is done, move right in! NOTE: Follow driving directions, not GPS.

WHEN:

Saturday, July 7: 1 – 3 p.m.

WHERE:

19411 Meridian Ave S., Bothell, WA 98012 (MAP, or see below; NOTE: Follow driving directions, not GPS.)

INFO:

List Price: $724,950

MLS Number: 1315688

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 2.75

Year Built: 2016

Approximate House SqFt: 2,433 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Alarm System

Balcony/Deck/Patio

Insulated Windows

Jetted Tub

Master Bath

Vaulted Ceilings

Walk-in Closet

Yard

PHOTOS (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to view full, detailed listing.

Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” and follow them on Facebook.

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter

[Would you like to have a Blogvertorial story, Ad and/or Event Listing like this on a popular, fast-growing website seen by over 51,000 interested Local Readers every month? Email us for more info, or check out our Advertise page!]



