Alzheimer’s Association offers Caregiver Support Group at Wesley Homes

No Comments Print This Post

Caring for someone with memory loss? Do you need information and support?

The Alzheimer’s Association family caregiver support groups provide a consistent and caring place for people to learn, share and gain emotional support from others who are also on a unique journey of providing care to a person with memory loss.

Meetings are held the 2nd Tuesday of the month, from 1 – 2:30 p.m., at Wesley Homes Health Center, 1122 S. 216th St, Des Moines, WA 98198.

For information call Michael Byrd at (206) 870-1311 or call the 24/7 Helpline at 1.800.272.3900

About the Alzheimer’s Association

The Alzheimer’s Association is the world’s leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Our mission is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s.

For more information, visit www.alz.org.

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter



