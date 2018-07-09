BBQ, Fundraiser & free Concert at Des Moines Beach Park this Wed., July 11

ALL ON ONE GREAT NIGHT

Come to the kick-off of the annual DES MOINES BEACH PARK SUMMER CONCERT SERIES, from 7-8:30 p.m., featuring Borrowed Time (Styx tribute band) and sponsored by the Des Moines Arts Commission.

Also:

SMOKE ON THE WATER COMMUNITY BBQ 5-7 p.m. by Destination Des Moines; and Legacy Foundation

BIDS4KIDS SILENT AUCTION 5:30-8:30 p.m. to raise scholarship funds for the youth activities of Des Moines Parks, Recreation and Senior Services.

Des Moines Beach Park is located at 22030 Cliff Ave S.:

