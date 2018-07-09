Browse > Home / Arts, Entertainment, Featured Stories, Fundraising, Headlines / BBQ, Fundraiser & free Concert at Des Moines Beach Park this Wed., July 11

BBQ, Fundraiser & free Concert at Des Moines Beach Park this Wed., July 11


No Comments

Print This Post Print This Post

ALL ON ONE GREAT NIGHT

Come to the kick-off of the annual DES MOINES BEACH PARK SUMMER CONCERT SERIES, from 7-8:30 p.m., featuring Borrowed Time (Styx tribute band) and sponsored by the Des Moines Arts Commission.

Also:

  • SMOKE ON THE WATER COMMUNITY BBQ 5-7 p.m. by Destination Des Moines; and Legacy Foundation
  • BIDS4KIDS SILENT AUCTION 5:30-8:30 p.m. to raise scholarship funds for the youth activities of Des Moines Parks, Recreation and Senior Services.

Des Moines Beach Park is located at 22030 Cliff Ave S.:

No Comments

Print This Post Print This Post

Posted by on Monday, July 9, 2018 at 10:22 am 
Filed under Arts, Entertainment, Featured Stories, Fundraising, Headlines · Tagged with , , , , , , , , , , ,

Share Your Opinion

By participating in our online comment system, you are agreeing to abide by the terms of our comment policy.

...and oh, if you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!