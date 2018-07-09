Blogvertorial, Business, Headlines, Browse > Home Jobs / JOBS: HMSHost holding Restaurant Job Fair on Monday, July 16

JOBS: HMSHost holding Restaurant Job Fair on Monday, July 16

Restaurant Job Fair

HMSHost Proudly Operating

@ Seattle-Tacoma International Airport

Monday, July 16: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Work for a company that’s passionate about food and making travelers feel good on the move!

Dungeness Bay, Seattle Taproom, Sbarro’s, Sports Page, Seahawks 12 Club, Burger King, Great American Bagel, Starbucks, Alaska Lodge, Vintage Washington, Wolfgang Puck, Dish D’Lish, Anthony’s.

WHAT: HMSHost Hiring Event Job Fair WHEN: Monday, July 16, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. WHERE: HMSHost @ Sea-Tac Airport

-Go to the Ticketing Level of the Main Terminal.

-Look for Alaska/Spirit ticket counters.

-Walk toward the Starbucks located beyond the ticket counters (near the security checkpoint).

-Just behind the Starbucks you will see a hallway. Follow the hallway to the end to find the elevators.

-Using the elevator on the left, go to the second floor.

-Upon exiting the elevator, our main offices are on your left

-The HR Office is the first cubicle area on your right upon entering our offices.

Family-Friendly Benefits and Work/Life Balance:

Competitive pay

Medical/Dental/Vision/ ONLY $50/month for you and your eligible family members (Full Time only)

50% employee meal discounts

Free uniform shirts

Full & Part Time positions:

Shift Supervisors (Leads) – starting at $14.53

Utilities – starting at $14.08 (FT/Temporary*)

Cooks – starting at $15.74 (FT)

Baristas – starting at $14.08 with tips (FT/PT Temporary*)

Servers – $14.28 with tips (On Call/Temporary*)

Bartenders- $14.28 with tips (On Call/FT/Temporary*)

Food Prep- $14.08 (Temporary*)

Warehouse Loader/Driver – $14.08 (FT)

Sign-on Bonus for Cooks:

$250 after 30 days on the job

$250 after 60 days on the job

$250 after 90 days on the job

*Cook candidates receive a free $10 Orca pass!

Sign-on bonus for Restaurant Shift Supervisors:

$250 after 30 days on the job

$250 after 60 days on the job

$250 after 90 days on the job

Please apply online before the Job Fair at: www.hmshost.com/careers. We recommend bringing your resume to the Job Fair!

Minimum Qualifications:

Must be 18 years of age

Must have OPEN availability to work

Must pass pre-employment background screening

About HMSHost

Global restaurateur HMSHost is a world leader in creating dining for travel venues. HMSHost operates in more than 120 airports around the globe and at more than 100 travel plazas in North America. The company has annual sales of nearly $3.3 billion and employs more than 41,000 associates worldwide. HMSHost is a part of Autogrill Group, the world’s leading provider of food & beverage services for people on the move. With sales of €4.6 billion in 2017, the group operates in 31 countries and employs over 58,000 people. It manages approximately 4,000 stores in about 1,000 locations worldwide. Visit HMSHost.com for more information and connect with HMSHost on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

EOE

Minorities/Females/Protected Veterans/Disabled

DFWP

Background checks will be required prior to beginning employment.

#HMSHost

