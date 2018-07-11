Blogvertorial, Business, Education, Headlines, Browse > Home Jobs / JOBS: John Knox Community Preschool looking to hire Preschool Teachers

JOBS: John Knox Community Preschool looking to hire Preschool Teachers

John Knox Community Preschool is seeking Christ loving, kid focused teachers/assistants for 2 part time morning positions for the 2018/2019 school year.

Candidates should be experienced in creating a safe, loving, enriching learning environment for children, focused on developmentally appropriate experiences and practices that help children grow to Love God, Love others, and Love themselves.

Ideal Candidates will have the following:

An active faith in Jesus Christ and an ability to model Christian values through daily interactions with children, their families, and co-workers

A deep love for young children and their families and a strong desire to nurture spiritual, social-emotional, physical, and educational growth

Excellent verbal and written communication skills for effective communication with children, parents, and co-workers

2+ years of work experience in an early childhood learning environment

AA degree or equivalent in Early Childhood Education preferred

Cover letters and resumes should be sent to [email protected], or call (206) 241-0505 for more information.

