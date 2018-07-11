Browse > Home / Blogvertorial, Business, Education, Headlines, Jobs / JOBS: John Knox Community Preschool looking to hire Preschool Teachers
Sponsored Post

JOBS: John Knox Community Preschool looking to hire Preschool Teachers


No Comments

Print This Post Print This Post

John Knox Community Preschool is seeking Christ loving, kid focused teachers/assistants for 2 part time morning positions for the 2018/2019 school year.

Candidates should be experienced in creating a safe, loving, enriching learning environment for children, focused on developmentally appropriate experiences and practices that help children grow to Love God, Love others, and Love themselves.

Ideal Candidates will have the following:

  • An active faith in Jesus Christ and an ability to model Christian values through daily interactions with children, their families, and co-workers
  • A deep love for young children and their families and a strong desire to nurture spiritual, social-emotional, physical, and educational growth
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills for effective communication with children, parents, and co-workers
  • 2+ years of work experience in an early childhood learning environment
  • AA degree or equivalent in Early Childhood Education preferred

Cover letters and resumes should be sent to [email protected], or call (206) 241-0505 for more information.

[Would you like to have a Blogvertorial story, Ad and/or Event Listing like this on a popular, fast-growing website seen by over 51,000 interested Local Readers every month? Email us for more info, or check out our Advertise page!]

No Comments

Print This Post Print This Post

Posted by on Wednesday, July 11, 2018 at 3:45 pm 
Filed under Blogvertorial, Business, Education, Headlines, Jobs · Tagged with , , , , , , ,

Share Your Opinion

By participating in our online comment system, you are agreeing to abide by the terms of our comment policy.

...and oh, if you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!