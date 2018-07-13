Sponsored Post

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Open Houses: Star Lake, SeaTac, Renton Highlands, Lakeridge, Gregory Heights

Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding six great Open Houses this weekend!

The first is a home so nice you can vacation where you live!

Waterfront living at its finest! Captivating great room concept floor plan is an entertainer’s dream complete with vaulted ceilings and lots of natural light. Impeccable chef’s delight kitchen with cherry wood, designer tile floors, Viking appliances, eating bar and well-sized dining area. Main floor spacious deck has gas fireplace. Desirable master on the main! Lower level has another kitchen. Studio apartment with its own kitchen, entry and parking. Easy access to everything!

WHEN:

Saturday, July 14: 1 – 4 p.m.

Sunday, July 15: 1 – 4 p.m.

WHERE:

3208 S. Star Lake Rd, Auburn, WA 98001 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $1,095,000

MLS Number: 1324494

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 3.5

Year Built: 2008

Approximate House SqFt: 4,716 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 19,630 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

2nd Kitchen

Wine Cellar

Bath Off Master

Built-In Vacuum

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

French Doors

High Tech Cabling

Security System

Vaulted Ceilings

Pantry

Walk-in Closet

Deck

Outbuildings

Patio

RV Parking

Sprinkler System

PHOTOS (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to view full, detailed listing.

The next Open House is a garden oasis in a spacious lot:

Warm, light filled 4 bedroom 2.75 bath home. Generous size kitchen lots of counter space, opens to a spacious living room. Entertain more? Open the slider to a large deck overlooking wooded backyard. Large master has its own bath with slider that opens to deck for morning coffee. Bonus room large enough for a pool table, 2 fireplaces, 2 car garage. New exterior paint, doors & windows. Home at the end of a quiet street close to everything! Ready to move right in.

WHEN:

Saturday, July 14: Noon – 3 p.m.

Sunday, July 15: Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE:

4004 S 181st Street, SeaTac, WA 98188 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $524,999

MLS Number: 1325985

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2.75

Year Built: 1980

Approximate House SqFt: 2,260 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 10,183 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Bath Off Master

Ceiling Fan(s)

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

French Doors

Vaulted Ceilings

PHOTOS (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to view full, detailed listing.

Welcome to the Vineyards of Renton Highlands!

This well-crafted home sits at the end of Cul-de-sac, and flows naturally from front living area into the great-room concept kitchen w/entertainment island, gas range, lots of cupboard space, & w/in pantry! Relax in the family room w/fireplace, or enjoy the refreshing back patio. Be at ease in your large master w/vaulted ceiling, 5pc bath & walk-in closet, great-sized additional bedrooms, large full bath & utility. All of this and plenty of parking!

WHEN:

Friday, July 13: 4 – 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 14: Noon – 3 p.m.

Sunday, July 15: Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE:

670 Vashon Place NE, Renton, WA 98059 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $589,950

MLS Number: 1327233

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2.5

Year Built: 2003

Approximate House SqFt: 1,730 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 6,809 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Vaulted Ceilings

Pantry

Walk-in Closet

PHOTOS (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to view full, detailed listing.

The next Open House is a charming Cape Cod home in the quiet Lakeridge neighborhood with easy access to Seattle and Renton:

This solidly built 1944 home offers 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths and an eat-in kitchen that opens to the family room. Hardwood floors and a wood-burning fireplace showcases the living room. Fully-fenced backyard features a nice deck, fruit trees and lots of space for a garden and entertaining. Detached garage can be a great workshop since theres plenty of off-street parking. Great schools and parks nearby!

WHEN:

Friday, July 13: 4 – 6 p.m.

Saturday, July 14: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

WHERE:

11224 Woodley Ave S., Seattle, WA 98178 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $449,900

MLS Number: 1326925

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 1.5

Year Built: 1944

Approximate House SqFt: 1,600 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 6,050 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Ceiling Fan(s)

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

Security System

Deck

High Speed Internet

RV Parking

PHOTOS (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to view full, detailed listing.

Next is a rare new construction in Gregory Heights:

Beautiful views of Mountains and Valley. High quality 5 bedroom, 4 bath home features nine foot ceilings and plenty of natural light. The main floor includes a junior master bedroom. Open concept great room design with dining area and designer kitchen with walk-in pantry. Ideal home management room. Upstairs master suite has a five-piece bath and view deck. Three car garage (one double bay and one single). Plus extra parking. Minutes to downtown Seattle.

WHEN:

Saturday, July 14: Noon – 3 p.m.

Sunday, July 15: Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE:

16016 9th Ave SW, Burien, WA 98166 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $924,950

MLS Number: 1212007

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 3.5

Year Built: 2018

Approximate House SqFt: 3,076 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 7,620 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Brand New Home

Bath Off Master

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

Vaulted Ceilings

Pantry

Walk-in Closet

Beautiful views of Mountains and Valley

PHOTOS (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to view the full, detailed listing.

The final Open House is this Dream New Construction:

Completely finished and ready for move-in! Impeccable 3,340 sq ft two story home with 5 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Main floor has junior master suite with its own full bath and walk-in closet. Main floor also has chefs delight kitchen with quartz counters, breakfast bar, spacious pantry and stainless appliances. Upstairs master has 5-piece bath and large walk-in closet. Well-sized bonus upstairs with deck. Located on a large lot and has easy access to everything.

WHEN:

Friday, July 13: 4 – 7 p.m.

WHERE:

3527 S 198th Street, SeaTac, WA 98188 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $724,950

MLS Number: 1311628

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 3.5

Year Built: 2018

Approximate House SqFt: 3,340 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 12,900 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

2nd Master BR

Bath Off Master

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

Vaulted Ceilings

Pantry

Walk-in Closet

PHOTOS (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to view full, detailed listing.

Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” and follow them on Facebook.

